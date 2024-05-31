UK-based Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG dropped a touching message to celebrate Afronita and Abigail securing a spot in the finals of Britain's Got Talent's 17th season

He congratulated the two Ghanaian dancers and talked about how proud he was of them

Many people talked about Fuse ODG's songs being timeless, while others talked about their dazzling performance

UK-based Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG was elated and wrote a touching message to celebrate the huge milestone of Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail's advancing to Britain's Got Talent (BGT) finals.

Fuse ODG, Afronita and Abigail in the UK for BGT. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @bgt

Source: Instagram

Fuse ODG celebrated Afronita and Abigail.

Fuse ODG took to his verified Instagram page to write a heartfelt message celebrating Afronita and Abigail landing a spot in the finals of BGT.

This comes after the two Ghanaian dancers used his Antenna song in their auditions and later on used his two other songs, Azonto and Feels Like Home, in their semifinal performance.

Fuse ODG shared the video of their electrifying performance in the semifinal of the talent show and talked about how proud he was of them in the Instagram caption. He noted that he had to ensure that he was in the UK to support them.

"So proud of @afronitaaa & Princess @abigail_dromo I had to make sure I was in the country to support them❤️," Fuse ODG wrote on his Instagram page.

Sharing his views on their performance, he said,

"The culture has come so far from zero or negative representation to the whole country seeing Africa in a celebratory manner. This is what we worked for! This Is Truly New Africa...✈️"

The UK-based Ghanaian rapper then concluded his message by congratulating Afronita and Abigail on securing a spot in the competition's finals.

"Congratulations @afronitaaa and Princess @abigail_dromo for getting through to the finals ✈️raa raa raah@bgt"

Meanwhile, Afronita and Abigail are set to battle it out in the finals of BGT on Sunday, June 2, 2024, with eight other acts.

Below is the heartwarming message Fuse ODG wrote to celebrate Afronita and Abigail.

Reactions to Fuse ODG's powerful message about Abigail and Afronita in the BGT final

Many people in the comments talked about how excited they were to see Fuse ODG support Afronita and Abigail on their road to the BGT finals.

Others also talked about his songs used by the dancers in the competition being timeless, while others talked about their thrilling performance of Afronita and Abigail

djswitchghana said:

We go #switchup

afuaasantewaasingathon said:

❤️❤️❤️ So beautiful

_.benewaa._ said:

I was so glad to see you there

iamjblack1 said:

Raaaaah you gave us a lifetime tune

naaluv said:

I was happy seeing you.Well done for the support

blakofe said:

So nice. ❤. This is indeed what we worked for. I've been at it since 1995 when I saw the potential in hiplife and our arts in general. It's all happening now. Glad to be a pacesetter who saw the vision.

zakisha said:

BIGGGGGGGG UPPPPP YUHSELVESSS SISSS ❤️❤️❤️ @afronitaaa ahhhhhhh

yvon_na.10 said:

Who's cutting onions

nanaesidoreen said:

At this point let’s forget BLACK STARS and focus on @afrostarkidsacademy the dancing academy brings so much Joy to Ghanaians

edward_v771 said:

@fuseodg you need so much Recognition for also putting Ghana on the map with your so many hit songs... Thanks for supporting the princess

"God showed it to me at dawn": Afronita shared a vision of being in BGT final

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita manifested about being in the finals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent with her mentee Abigail Dromo.

She shared the pictures on her Instagram page, and they were handwritten notes talking about how easily they would sail into the finals.

Many people congratulated them, while others were in awe of how religious she was.

Source: YEN.com.gh