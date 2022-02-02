Yaw Tog and Diana Asamoah have taken over the internet with their new set of photos

In the photos, the duo were seen having quality time for themselves as they chilled outside

From the photos, Diana Asamoah was playing a pool-table game while Yaw Tog watched on

Ghanaian teen rapper, Yaw Tog, and gospel star, Diana Asamoah, have taken over social media with new photos from their camp.

The said photos are currently trending on Instagram as the two musicians were captured hanging out.

In the photos, Yaw Tog and Diana Asamoah were seen at a restaurant in a coded location.

Photos of Yaw Tog and Diana Asamoah playing pool-table game trends on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Zionfelix)

Source: Instagram

From the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah was seen trying her hands on the pool-table while Yaw Tog watched on.

Diana Asamoah in recent times has been dominating the headlines with her choice of fashion.

She has been slaying on social media as many believe she is competing with the top models in the country.

Fans reaction

As Diana Asamoah is leaving no stone unturned, her latest photos with Yaw Tog have caught the attention of many.

s_kaakyire1:

"Na if Diana Asamoah is joining the slay queens then we that want to go to heaven nu, should we stop?"

leslieamoo:

"hey Diana Asamoah, nan se3 wo suban asisa."

kwame_gh9ja

"Diz woman has tasted sometin. Ooooooii some1 who thought sleeping in a hotel was a sin. Wat a wondaful God we serve."

kwecu_barclays:

"Diana Asamoah eiii… Nansen wo Suban asesa."

sarpomaaroseline:

"Honestly this woman is looking more younger and stunning paa these days."

Source: YEN.com.gh