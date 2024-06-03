Afronita and Abigail placed third at the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent finale, and many Ghanaians are happy for her

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix after the show, Afronita had a sad look on her face

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians encouraged her and congratulated her for her performance at the show

Ghanaian duo Afronita and Abigail captured the hearts of many, securing a respectable third place in the fiercely competitive finale.

Afronita after Britain's Got Talent Photo Source: zionfelix

Source: Instagram

A video of the dancer looking sad after the show has gone viral on social media. Many Ghanaians encouraged the dancer, stating that she was a winner regardless.

The talented pair faced off against a host of talented acts, but it was Sydnie Christmas, a solo artist who clinched the title along with a hefty cash prize of £250,000. Jack Rhodes, another strong contender, was the runner-up.

Despite not winning, Afronita and Abigail's journey on the show has been nothing short of inspirational.

Their performances throughout the show showcased not only their exceptional talent but also the rich cultural heritage of Ghana. Their success on such a prestigious international platform is being hailed as a significant victory for the country's representation.

Afronita sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

delisamusic_ said:

Out of a million people, you guys were chosen and worked hard to get through to the finals. 3rd position, my dear you guys did so well.

akosua_beauty_ said:

They’re winners regardless of the outcome…we love them and we’re so proud as Ghanaians

korkor_the_commentor commented:

Afro looks sad ... but we are so proud of her... she has raised the bar soo high with her determination and will power

Ghanaians congratulate Afronita

In another story, Afronita and Abigail have come third place at the finale of Britain's Got Talent, and Ghanaians are proud of them.

Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, ahead of Jack Rhodes and the dance duo, winning the cash prize of £250,000.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their congratulations and commend Afronita and Abigail for representing Ghana well on the international stage.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh