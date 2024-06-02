Afronita and Abigail dazzled judges with their semi-final performance at the BGT

Their performance got all four judges giving them a standing ovation

Simon Cowell tipped them to win the competition

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail Dromo have qualified for this year's Britain's Got Talent (BGT) finals.

The duo participated in the last semi-final on Thursday, May 30, 2024, and delivered a thrilling performance.

Their masterful performance captivated the audience and judges. From Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, and Simon Cowell, each judge could not have enough of the girls

Afronita And Abigail mesmerised the judges of BGT Photo source: @bgt

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the judges had high praises from Afronita and Abigail, referring to the reaction from the audience as a testament to their high performance.

What Simon Cowell and other judges said about Abigail and Afronita

Alesha spoke first, describing the duo's performance as mesmerising with so much natural sauce and flavour.

"Sometimes there aren't enough words to articulate how an act makes you feel because the audience says it for us. So much natural sauce, flavour, personality, joy you just brought on the Britain's Got Talent stage. I'd love to see you in the final," she said.

For Amanda, she was loving the audience's reaction to the girls' performance.

"I love it when I can not hear what I am saying because as Alesha said they [audience] said it all. Absolutely unbelievable and even better than your first audition and thank you for these gorgeous fans," she said.

Bruno Tonioli was just blown away, saying:

"Oh my darling, looking at you makes me happy ... your individual style of dancing is so unique, it's so beautiful, your music quality is out of this world, your personality really shines, illuminates all the building, love you."

Even Simon Cowell, the show's master critic, was moved to the point of tipping the dance duo to win the competition.

"What is happening behind me is more than what I say, when you got it, you got it, you got it. I thought last night I got a feeling I know who is going to win the show this year and I have just changed my mind," Simon said.

Watch the video below:

Afronita's parents arrive in London ahead of BGT final

Meanwhile, Afronita could not hide joy after her parents arrived in London to offer their support ahead of the final of Britain Got Talent.

In a video, Afronita's mother expressed confidence that her daughter and dance partner would emerge as victors.

Many people who commented on the video have wished Afronita and Abigail the best of luck.

