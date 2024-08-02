Serwaa Amihere celebrated her sister Maame Gyamfua's birthday on August 2, 2024, with an adorable video compilation of old memories

The seasoned broadcaster then wrote a lovely caption talking about how much she loves her sister and her exceptional qualities as a sibling

The video by Serwaa Amihere melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged the comments to wish Maame Gyamfuaa well

Media personality Serwaa Amihere celebrated her sister, Maame Gyamfua, as she turned a year older on August 2, 2024.

Serwaa Amihere celebrates her sister Maame Gyamfuaa's birthday with a compilation of old videos. Image credit: @mamiohmyhair and @serwaaamihere

Serwaa Amihere celebrates her sister

Serwaa Amihere posted a video on her verified Instagram page containing old videos of them bonding as sisters.

The video started with a throwback photo of the two of them as students at the University of Ghana, Legon, followed by adorable moments of them playing together, with Maame giving Serwaa a treat.

Other parts of the video showed them slaying in gorgeous corset gowns, star-studded looks, and posing for photos.

Writing an emotional message to the co-founder of Oh! My Hair, Amihere noted that her heart was filled with gratitude as she turned a year older.

"To my dearest sister, as the clock ticks towards your special day, my heart overflows with gratitude and love for you."

The EIB Network broadcaster and co-founder of Oh! My Hair wrote about the things she loved about her dearest sister, such as her being her best friend and confidante.

"You’ve been my confidante, my rock, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a cherished memory, and I can’t imagine my life without your light."

Writing down the emotional message a day before her birthday, Miss Amihere wrote,

"Here’s to celebrating you, your beautiful spirit, and the endless love you give. Tomorrow is your day, and I hope it’s as wonderful as you are. Love you to the moon and back Mami @mamiohmyhair ❤️."

Below is the video compilation of Serwaa Amihere and her sister, Maame Gyamfua:

Reacting to the adorable Instagram post via her own profile, @mamiohmyhair, Maame Gyamfua wrote:

"I love you too my best friend ❤️"

Birthday wishes for Maame Gyamfuaa

The video melted the hearts of many social media users, including Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala. Others also wished Maame Gyamfua a happy birthday and bestowed God's blessings upon her life.

Below are the heartwarming words people left in the comments:

khosi_twala said:

"Awwww this is beautiful 😍😢❤️"

edwardaganesh said:

"Wow beautiful since childhood 😍"

berlinda_appah said:

"My favorite song of all times . I admire how you are so close to each other 😍😍🔥"

slim_genna said:

"Why is it that always the younger ones are taller than the older ones ❤️❤️❤️😂😂"

matthewprecious29 said:

"I admire ur growth with ur sis.....it really entails that one need to be patient for time to play perfect when its ur turn.... birthday blessings to her in advance🌹🌹❤️"

Maame Gyamfua spoke about their childhood

YEN.com.gh also reported that Serwaa Amihere's sister spoke about their humble childhood and how their mother raised them alone.

In the interview, Maame Gyamfuaa said that her mother trained them to be independent women and to never depend on men.

That part of the interview had many people referring to the Henry Fitz scandal, stating that Amihere never heeded mum's advice.

