The greatest event on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar, the TGMAs, took place on June 1, 2024

This year was no different as some famous celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of 10 best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 TGMA

When it comes to red carpet style in Ghana, there is no bigger event than the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The music event allows celebrities in various industries to socialise and wear tailored costumes that accentuate their strengths as public figures.

Efya, Adina and Aba Dope rock stylish dresses. Photo credit: @ghmusicawards.

Source: Instagram

Although the event has been rated as one of the best since its inception 25 years ago, top fashion icons like Nana Akua Addo, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah and others were missing on the red carpet.

However, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of celebrities who tried their best to slay on the red carpet.

Onua TV presenter Aba Dope looks like a real-life Barbie in a red gown

TV presenter and TikToker snatched her small waist in a red lace gown while rocking a blond ponytail hairstyle accessorised with ribbons.

One person wrote:

Your dress is the most beautiful among all the TGMA ❤️

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian musician Efya looks angelic in a stylish jumpsuit

Ghanaian musician Efya wore a custom-made jumpsuit with a detachable skirt made by Quophi Akotuah on the red carpet before her electrifying performance.

One person wrote:

A QUEEN FOR A REASON she looks Stunning

Watch the video below:

Gospel musician Empress Gifty slays in a yellow gown

Talented gospel singer Empress Gifty looked ravishing in a yellow gown and short hairstyle on the red carpet.

One person wrote:

This is what we are talking about

Watch the video below:

Piesie Esther turns heads in a stylish gown

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther looked glamorous in a purple structured gown and blond hairstyle.

One person wrote:

She’s looking splendid ❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

Lydia Forson looks classy in a ruffled dress

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson did not disappoint with her custom-made dress and short hairstyle on the red carpet.

One person wrote:

You took it on the next level❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian socialite Efya Odo stuns in a strapless dress

Ghanaian socialite Efya Odo exuded confidence when she stepped on the red carpet in a beautiful beaded gown designed with a unique fabric.

Efia Odo's makeup and short hairstyle were flawlessly done to complete her look.

One person wrote:

Today u no go half naked…tnx to the person who put sense in u to dress like this

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looks impeccable in a green outfit

Two Things hitmaker Sista Afia flaunted her cleavage in a green glittering lace gown that matched her stunning clutch purse.

One person wrote:

Wawooo I love sister afia dress soo beautiful and hot ❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

Afua Singathon looks terrific in a black gown

Ghanaian event organiser Afua Singathon wore a daring black lace dress with a long train and frontal side-parted hairstyle on the red carpet.

One person wrote:

She actually put in a better effort than others

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian musician Adina looks regal in a kente outfit

Ghanaian musician and fashion designer Adina looked breathtaking in a halter neck kente gown and long curly braids hairstyle on the red carpet.

One person wrote:

Beauty, elegance, class and oh talent be too much...❤️I love me some Adina

Watch the the video below:

2023 GMB winner looks classy in a red gown

The 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Selorm, stole the spotlight with her gorgeous dress and flawless makeup.

One person wrote:

Red definitely looks great on you Queen❤️❤️

Check out the photos below:

Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah, Becca And 7 Celebs Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2024 TGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah, and other well-known Ghanaian celebrities were trending online due to the dresses they wore to the 2024 TGMAs.

Several prominent female celebrities, such as Gyakie, experienced makeup malfunctions during the weekend's star-studded event.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of celebrities who failed to impress with their looks on the red carpet.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh