TGMA 24: Cheddar Hails Stonebwoy, Opens Up About What He Admires Most About Him
- Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, was one of the first people to receive Stonebwoy after the just-ended TGMAs
- Stonebwoy won seven awards on the night, including the ultimate Artiste of the Year category
- Cheddar shared his remarks about Stonebwoy, identifying what he admires most about the artiste
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was the biggest winner at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The musician scored 13 nominations and earned seven awards, including the ultimate Artiste of The Year award.
He became the third artiste to win the ultimate prize twice, joining the league of Sarkodie and Kojo Antwi.
Cheddar meets Stonebwoy after TGMAs
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy presented his awards to Cheddar, who couldn't hide his admiration for the Afro-dancehall star.
According to Cheddar, Stonebwoy's consistency for the past 15 years is remarkable and deserves commendation.
The former record label executive and presidential aspirant shared positive remarks about Stonebwoy's gesture to share his glory with contenders Epixode and Ras Kuuku after winning the Reggae Dancehall category.
Cheddar also praised Stonebwoy for glorifying his wife, Dr Louisa, in his acceptance speech.
Netizens react to Stonebwoy and Cheddar's meetup
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's TGMA strides.
Davido hails Stonebwoy after his TGMA win
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's historic win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards had caught the attention of his Nigerian colleague, Davido.
He also expressed his love for the family in a comment under Dr Louisa's post hailing her husband after winning seven awards, crowning an astounding year under review.
