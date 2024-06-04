Captain Smart has presented an appeal to Shatta Wale urging him to take Charterhouse on legally

This comes after the scheme's official DJ, DJ Black played Shatta Wale's songs at the just-ended TGMAs to cheer the crowd

The award scheme has banned Shatta Wale since 2019 after a clash between him and Stonebwoy

The 25th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards, came off on June 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The award ceremony, dubbed Ghana music's biggest night, celebrated hiplife's 30th anniversary and honoured the industry's topmost moments in the year under review.

During the show, a DJ played Shatta Wale's songs to thrill the audience despite the strained relationship between the artiste and the award scheme.

Shatta Wale Photo source: Facebook/CharlesNiiArmah

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart asks Shatta Wale to sue Charterhouse

A serious altercation between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale during the 2019 edition of the Ghana Music Awards forced Charterhouse to ban the two artistes.

The award scheme lifted the ban a year later. While Stonebwoy jumped at the scheme's decision, Shatta Wale established that he wanted nothing to do with the award and its events.

At the just-ended edition of Telecel Ghana Music, a DJ played a slew of Shatta Wale's infectious hits to charge the crowd. Media personality Captain Smart of Onua FM chided the official DJ and Charterhouse for playing Shatta Wale's music after the ban.

"You can't exist without Shatta Wale. The DJ played songs from other artists, but the fans didn't jam to it as much as they did when Shatta Wale's songs came on," Captain Smart said, hailing Shatta Wale as the god of Ghanaian music.

The media personality has urged Shatta Wale to sue Charterhouse. His remarks about the issue have sparked mixed reactions online.

George Britton calls for dialogue between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media executive George Britton had called for a peace meeting between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse to settle their issues.

The media executive argued in his submission that Shatta Wale's involvement in the TGMAs would be very beneficial for the event.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh