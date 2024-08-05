MC Yaa Yeboah has given a subtle response to Afia Schwarzenegger being jabbed over her fashion sense

Yaa Yeboah recently attended an event in the US where she arrived on the red carpet with smiles

Schwar was not impressed with Yeboah's style, and she blasted her on social media

Media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has subtly jabbed comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger following the latter's recent attacks.

Afia Schwar has recently attacked MC Yaa Yeboah in a series of social media posts, the latest of which was her slamming of Yeboah's fashion sense.

Afia Schwar berates MC Yaa Yeboah over her fashion

Yaa Yeboah attended an event in the US and was captured walking the red carpet with smiles. But Schwar was not impressed with her and posted a lengthy, strongly-worded message to Instagram.

The post, filled with personal attacks, criticized various aspects of Yeboah's appearance and character, ranging from her fashion choices to her general conduct.

Schwarzenegger's post included comments such as:

"YOU WALK LIKE A LAZY BOUNCER..OBAA GET SOMEONE TO TEACH YOU HOW TO WALK BEFORE YOU TALK ESPECIALLY ABOUT ME," and "Work on your arms…it's bigger than your destiny..kwasiabaa!"

The message also contained several derogatory remarks about Yeboah's style and alleged lack of class.

MC Yaa Yeboah's reply to Afia Schwar

Not long after, MC Yaa Yeboah shared a subtle response. Choosing not to engage directly with Schwar's attacks, she indirectly mocked Schwarzenegger for what she perceived as an obsession with her.

"I live rent free in your head...the obsession you cannot get rid off...is called the YAA YEBOAH EFFECT. I see you like a miserable sem*n. I AM THE TOPIC AND THE TOP PICK," she said while sharing a photo from the event.

See her post below and slide to see Afia Schwar's earlier attack:

MC Yaa Yeboah speaks of beauty

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that MC Yaa Yeboah had urged women to work hard towards their dreams, especially in male-dominated industries.

The United Showbiz pundit explained that she didn't give up on her dreams after her teachers told her to mean things.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on MC Yaa Yeboah's Instagram page.

