Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers has finally met his idol, Jonathan Sowah. Recent videos show the two moving and shooting skits together.

In one of the videos which has taken the internet by storm, Asafo Powers was seen displaying his football prowers.

Asafo Powers is training Jonathan Sowah on how to score in the Premier League. Image source: Asafo Powers

Jonathan Sowah stood patiently beside the renowned skit maker. Also at the scene was Mr Amprah, also known as Last Hero, the hypeman of Asafo Powers, giving commentary about the display.

Asafo Powers hilariously schooled Jonathan Sowah, who is a professional footballer on how to play football.

In the skits he portrayed an overzealous football expert who was determined to impart his skills and knowledge to Sowah. The video was filled with exaggerated drills, humurous commentary and playful banter.

Jonathan embraced the training with humiltiy and enthusiasm, partaking in the lessons.

Netizens commend Asafo Powers for training his idol

The video sparked laughter on social media. Netizens who saw the post shared on TikTok took to the comment section to express their views.

@Odogwu21 wrote:

"Jonathan Sowah is Humble."

@ShattaWaleNatives wrote:

"We go dey here na professional Jonathan Sowah go win the Libya League."

@Iññøçeñt🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

"Jonathan Sowah is training real Jonathan Sowah some skills."

@Berlin Braimah wrote:

"I swear Jonathan sowah is very humble."

@M O S Q U I T O wrote:

"Jonathan Sowah be humble guy."

@YawNyarkoAbronoma wrote:

"Amprah is the best hyper in West Africa right now."

@walka wrote:

"I love washing your videos."

@Holy_Grill wrote

"De hypeman dey vex me pass."

Asafo powers recounts first encounter with Jonathan Sowah

In an earlier pub;ication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers has opened up about his first encounter with Ghanaian footballer Jonathan Sowah.

According to him, their first encounter was at the defunct Golden Tulip Hotel when he, Asafo Powers, went there to look for another.

Black Stars player Netizens who thronged the comment section were touched by his story and took to the comment to share their views.

