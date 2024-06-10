Nana Romeo, on the United Showbiz show, has expressed his disappointment over the low attendance at Yvonne Nelson's 'Dumsor' vigil

The media personality criticized Ghanaians for not holding the government accountable for the recent power outages

Yvonne Nelson embarked on a demonstration against the government over the country's power crisis on Saturday, June 8, 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Romeo has shared his opinion on the "Dumsor" vigil organised by actress, Yvonne Nelson on June 8, 2024.

Nana Romeo and Yvonne Nelson at the Dumsor vigil Photo source: @nanaromeowelewele @yvonnenelsongh

Nana Romeo disappointed over low turnout at "Dumsor" vigil

Speaking in an appearance on UTV's "United Showbiz" show, Nana Romeo has expressed his disappointment with Ghanaians for the poor attendance at Yvonne Nelson's 'Dumsor' vigil on June 8, 2024.

According to the media personality, Ghanaians have been hypocritical when it comes to criticizing the Government when it fails to solve issues in the country.

He said,

"We are not honest in Ghana. There's no doubt that we are all struggling in the country at the moment. Nine years ago, when Yvonne Nelson organized the first vigil, everyone went to support her. The same issues have risen again but Ghanaians are reluctant to support her this time and it is a huge concern."

Nana Romeo added that Ghanaians should be outspoken when it comes to issues confronting the country as their silence will be detrimental to the future of the country.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nana Romeo's comments on Yvonne Nelson's vigil

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Nana Romeo's comments on Yvonne Nelson's vigil.

@ewura___boss commented:

"I have light for some time now, so why should I join, what if someone throws stones and hits my eyes , how can I go home am home thinking of what I will eat tomorrow, everyone for himself God for us all."

@bradonglover commented:

"I have been sleeping in light for 3 weeks now and u expect me to go out and demonstrate"

@stevanorwiafe commented:

"He’s definitely talking sense "

@about_ghana commented:

"Well spoken"

@kendraakoto commented:

"Did you go yourself stop disturbing wai , it is by force to go and demo whiles we have light"

@thickness_bodies commented:

"He’s speaking the truth "

