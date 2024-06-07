Stonebwoy, in an interview, has expressed his respect for the Ghana Music Awards event

The BHIM Nation boss revealed that he was unwell during his appearance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event, which took place on June 1, 2024

Some social media users have heaped praise on the musician for his comments in the interview

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has made his first public appearance since winning the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24).

Stonebwoy expresses respect for Ghana music awards

Stonebwoy, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's "The Day" show, expressed his utmost respect for the Ghana music awards event.

He also called on his colleagues in the music industry to appreciate the Ghana Music Awards just like they do with international awards.

He said,

"I really have great respect for the Ghana Music Awards and it's obvious. Everybody can see the energy I put into it because that is Ghana Music Awards. In as much as we want to grow out of our country in terms of heights and enter into the international awards, we have to understand those awards are also local awards to the Americans."

Stonebwoy also disclosed that he was unwell and had to take his medicines at the event grounds to perform on stage.

He said,

"I am very grateful. On the night, nobody could tell that I wasn't well. I was actually taking my medicine during the event."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Stonebwoy's interview on TV3.

@ameyaw112 commented:

"When passion drives, sickness can’t hold you back"

@clara_frimps commented:

"One of the reasons why I love stonebwoy"

@bills_on_hills commented:

"We love you so much Stone❤️"

@boise_dogtrain commented:

"My boss will come on live and be insulting and promoting insults "

@myhighestlyf commented:

"This be what dem no dey understand always setting ring light to brag"

@bluntroselyn commented:

"Nice one Stonebwoy"

@azprila commented:

"Wisdom at it best ❤️"

Stonebwoy dances to Borborbor as he receives a hero's welcome at TV3

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was welcomed to TV3 in grand style following his recent milestone at the Telcel Ghana Music Awards.

A cultural troupe performing Borborbor met with the artiste and his team to celebrate his recent TGMA Artiste of the Year milestone.

In a video, the musician was spotted waving two white handkerchiefs in the air, as he showcased his Borborbor moves.

