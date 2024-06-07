"Send Your Boyfriends Money For Lunch And Haircuts": Us-Based Lady Advises Women

A US-based lady has advised her fellow women to appreciate their boyfriends by occasionally buying them gifts

She said any woman who loves her man must be interested in his welfare, offering her support as and when necessary

Her video caused a stir on TikTok with many sharing different thoughts on her advise

A young woman based in the United States of America has got tongues wagging on social media after advising women to learn to cater for their boyfriends sometimes.

According to the lady, identified on TikTok as @justcallmespade, it is important for women to be interested in the welfare of the men they claim to love and support where necessary.

Consequently, @justcallmespade has asked her fellow women to occasionally surprise their fiances with simple gifts like lunch or money for haircuts.

"When you are dating a guy that you actually like, send him haircut money, send him lunch money, buy him something small," she said.

Her comments have sparked a flurry of reactions from her online community., who thronged her comment section to share their views.

While some women received her advice in good faith, others said men who want to stay committed in a relationship would do so with or without gifts from their girlfriends.

Below are some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 170k likes and more than 3.8k comments, as of the time of filing this report.

@Nise said:

Yall in the comments acting like she said pay their mortgage or car note. If things don't work out $30 will hurt yall pockets that bad?!Yall giving up the and neck for FREE!. Cut it out

@JessieMay replied:

"Folks just think only women get gifts. im not a Trick but Im not about to not get my man something."

@Nora Chika also said

"Yep I pay for his haircuts at times.. his lunch .. it’s just kind to do. There’s nothing wrong with that."

@Kj the realist commented:

"Money wasted he’s still not gonna stay."

Myia Thee Mogul also commented:

"They don’t know what that mean sis lol."

Ghanaian woman encourages ladies to appreciate boyfriends who give them GH₵20 per day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman advised young ladies to appreciate their boyfriends who gave them money every day.

In a TikTok video, @adepacreamlady shared that it is very uncommon for a man to give his girlfriend money; hence those who do that must be adored and praised always.

She added that it is a huge deal if a man gives the woman he is just dating GH₵20, as even some married women do not receive that.

