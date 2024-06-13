Fella Makafui Spotted Flaunting Her Natural Curves In Times Square Amidst Marital Woes
- Actress Fella Makafui recently embarked on a trip to the US after her highly successful movie premiere
- The actress has shared videos of her relishing her time in the US after a rough couple of weeks following her marital issues
- Her videos have garnered significant traction online as some fans thronged the comments section to admire her growth
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Precius Makafui has flown to the US for some time off work.
The actress shared photos of her luxurious travel journey to announce her vacation plans, which came right after the premiere of her new movie, Resonance.
Fella Makafui chills in Times Square
Fella Makafui has had to deal with a lot of negative PR this year following her separation from Medikal.
Fella Makafui's estranged husband levelled endless accusations against her after the couple's four-year relationship ended.
While Medikal has taken to social media rants, many fans have commended Fella Makafui for her composure amidst her marital woes.
Videos of her indulging herself in New York and relishing her vacation moments have popped up online, sparking mixed reactions from fans.
Reactions to Fella Makafui's time in the US
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to videos of Fella Makafui having a good time in the US.
NoLimiT said:
She went there to finish what she started
Toni❤️wrote:
Why are u people complaining what do u want her to do
MISS TINA noted:
She can’t have time for herself because of her child Eiii poor you
Ellen Okine commented:
Who is she impressing
Destiny added:
U pple should sit there and always replying sisterhood is proud of you hmmm ceni awiey3 na y3behu charlie
Fella Makafui explains the backstory behind her tattoos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Mkafui had opened up about having about six tattoos on her arm.
The actress explained the meaning behind her tattoos, which include Medikal's first name, Samuel, and Island, their daughter. The actress established that she would never erase the tattoo of Medikal's name on her arm.
Unlike Fella Makafui, Medikal wiped off a tattoo of Fella on his arm after details of their separation emerged.
Source: YEN.com.gh
