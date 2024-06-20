Most people have celebrities they like and choose as their favourites. Sometimes, some of these channel the lifestyles of their favourite stars by dressing and even behaving like them.

Ghanaian female stars at a gathering Photo source: @glitzafrica_hq

Source: Instagram

But have you wondered which Ghanaian celebrity is a copy of you by their persona? Take this test and see which celeb you are.

Source: YEN.com.gh