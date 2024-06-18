King Promise, in an interview, has dismissed rumours that he is in a relationship with Efia Odo

The singer also disclosed that he and Efia Odo are just friends and that he had known her for over eight years, way before he became popular

King Promise's comments have gathered many reactions from social media users

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats singer King Promise has opened up about his relationship with social media personality-turned-musician Efia Odo.

King Promise and Efia Odo. Photo source: @iamkingpromise @efia_odo

King Promise addresses rumours about dating Efia Odo

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Kojo Sheldon, King Promise rubbished rumours circulating that he is romantically involved with Efia Odo.

According to the singer, he and Efia Odo are good friends who enjoy each other's company.

He said:

"I think Efia will even laugh at these rumours. She is my good friend."

King Promise also addressed the criticisms of his relationship with Efia Odo, stating that Efia has been one of his most supportive friends and that it makes no sense to sever ties with her just because people do not like her personality.

The singer also added that he has known Efia Odo for over eight years and that their friendship started before he gained mainstream attention in the music industry.

He added:

"I don't know. I even questioned some of my friends as to why they had an issue with Efia Odo, and they couldn't tell me. Maybe, they don't like her character, but she is my good friend. I like her. I knew Efia before I even blew up. I met her with my friends over eight years ago. She has always been so supportive of everything I do. It doesn't make sense for me to end my friendship with her because some people don't like it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to King Promise's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to King Promise's remarks about his relationship with Efia Odo.

@belindabonney commented:

"Good bless you for speaking good about her."

@firstlady_maryk commented:

"Well that was his downfall, her mouth caused him to not win. Simple."

@nana_yaa_sark commented:

"I’m sorry and no shade, but if your own friends are saying they think it’s not a good idea to be friends with her, please be careful. You could be cool with her but keep an extra eye out. Again who am I to talk ‍♀️."

@pokuaah_grace commented:

"A real man ❤️is speaking."

