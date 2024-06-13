Stonebwoy, in an interview, has denied rumours that there is bad blood between himself and King Promise

The Dancehall artist also disclosed that he did not respond to King Promise's congratulatory message after his 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year Award win

Stonebwoy's comments have sparked conversations online

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy has finally cleared the air about the state of his relationship with singer King Promise after the 2024 TGMA event.

Stonebwoy denies alleged beef with King Promise

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's "Daybreak Hitz" show, Stonebwoy debunked rumours circulating that he and King Promise are not on good terms following the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event.

Addressing the rumours, the Dancehall artiste stated he considers King Promise a brother in the music industry and will never have a beef with him over anything.

He said,

"There is no bad blood between King Promise and I. King Promise is one of our junior brothers in the music industry. When he did his song, I remember I was travelling out of Ghana, and I had to pass through and shoot the music video with him. I do not believe I personally have any problem with King Promise. I do not believe so at all. That is what I can say."

Stonebowy also admitted to ignoring King Promise's congratulatory message after winning the Artist of the Year award at the TGMA24.

However, he explained that it was not intentional, as he has yet to respond to many messages from other people.

He stated,

"I saw King Promise's message but I did not respond. There are so many congratulatory messages from people that I have not responded to so I think it is in that basket. There is nothing attached to that at all. It is nice to congratulate people when they win. I am not that petty."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's comments on alleged King Promise beef

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Stonebwoy's remarks.

@Wontumi_Lim commented:

"He hates competition oo.. atuii"

@Jameson53873123 commented:

"Effo a lot happened backstage we all get to know, but it’s all good A lot of his colleagues are disappointed in him so he should check himself well looking good in cameras is good for your brand but dangerous in reality my little take "

@AFiabian commented:

"arrogance is a pill that leads to a slow distraction, period."

@Princeowus63495 commented:

"He has started hating King Promise very soon. Everybody will know him"

@EdwinBurniton1 commented:

"And he answered it as it is. I don’t even what guys expect him to say or clarify by replying to King Promise"

Stonebwoy downplays rivalry with artists in the music industry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy stated in an interview on Assase Radio that he has no beef or rivalry with any artist in the music industry.

The 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year explained that rivalries involve back-and-forth exchanges, which he does not participate in.

