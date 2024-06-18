Abeiku Santana Celebrates Daughter On Her Birthday, Before And After Photos Sparks Reactions
Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana melted hearts on social media as he took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Kessewaah's birthday. The proud father shared a series of touching before-and-after photos that captured Kessewaah's growth over the years, accompanied by a touching and inspirational message.
In his lengthy caption, Santana expressed his immense pride and belief in Kessewaah's potential. He emphasized his faith in her ability to achieve remarkable things, surpassing even the dreams that he and her mother had held. He also quoted a Bible verse from 1 Timothy 4:12, encouraging her to be an exemplary figure.
The post caught the attention of Abeiku Santana's followers, who flocked to the comments section to extend their birthday wishes to Kessewaah. Many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the father-daughter duo, praising Santana for the love he showed his daughter and the beautiful relationship he has with Kessewaah.
Abeiku Santana and daughter warm hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
gaiseyeliz900 said:
Happy glorious birthday Kessewaah may the good lord continue to protect and keep you in all your endeavors
samuelnanakojobiney reacted:
Happy birthday to you her. Enjoy your day and stay blessed.
oseidorisyaa commented:
I wish her a glorious happy birthday. May God protect her and fulfill her dreams and aspirations.
as.ave said:
Such a beautiful young lady! Happy birthday
ilordsparkusone reacted:
Happiest birthday to you beautiful
Source: YEN.com.gh
