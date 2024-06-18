Abeiku Santana celebrated his daughter's birthday in an Instagram post, sharing some before and after photos of her

The proud father made a lengthy caption celebrating the young lady and wishing her well, warming the hearts of netizens

In the comments section of the post, followers of the media personality wished the young lady a happy birthday

Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana melted hearts on social media as he took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Kessewaah's birthday. The proud father shared a series of touching before-and-after photos that captured Kessewaah's growth over the years, accompanied by a touching and inspirational message.

In his lengthy caption, Santana expressed his immense pride and belief in Kessewaah's potential. He emphasized his faith in her ability to achieve remarkable things, surpassing even the dreams that he and her mother had held. He also quoted a Bible verse from 1 Timothy 4:12, encouraging her to be an exemplary figure.

The post caught the attention of Abeiku Santana's followers, who flocked to the comments section to extend their birthday wishes to Kessewaah. Many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the father-daughter duo, praising Santana for the love he showed his daughter and the beautiful relationship he has with Kessewaah.

Abeiku Santana and daughter warm hearts

Spendilove gorws big and tall

In another story, Child Kumawood actress Spendilove Achampong has grown beautifully in new photos on social media.

The photos shared on Spendilove's Instagram have her flaunting her good looks in a lovely fashionista style.

A number of social media users have been impressed by her looks, while others are amazed by her growth.

