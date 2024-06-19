Emelia Brobbey, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, flaunted the interior of her expensive mansion

In the video, the veteran actress was in a happy mood as she sang and danced to a popular highlife tune

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians and admirers of the actress praised her beauty and her plush surroundings

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has impressed social media users with a TikTok video that showed the interior of her opulent mansion.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, showed the veteran actress in high spirits as she joyfully sang and danced to a popular highlife tune by Daddy Lumba titled Osoo Me So Bone.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey's mansion Photo Source: official_emeliabrobbey

Source: TikTok

Emelia Brobbey, a celebrated Kumawood star, is one of the most successful actresses in Ghana. She proved this by flaunting the luxurious interiors of her expansive home. The living area where she danced was clad with expensive lights and beautiful wall paintings.

In the comments section of the video, fans and admirers from across Ghana and beyond have flocked to express their admiration. Many have praised Emelia not only for her beauty but also for the stunning environment she has created.

Emelia Brobbey wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Desmond Mensah said:

Wow my dear you are so beautiful

Makarnicollectionuk reacted:

A queen for a reason

Maame Serwaa 1122 wrote:

More. Happiness. Mummy

Yussif Baba said:

wow you are beautiful girl

Phamouse ephia adepa pagez said:

ooh mummy please as for this dress dae please give it to me abeg

Ras Nene praises Emelia Brobbey

In another story, Ras Nene praised Emelia Brobbey in a video as he narrated how the actress gave him his first experience driving a Range Rover.

The actor narrated how great he felt when he experienced the luxury vehicle for the first time and expressed interest in owning one some day.

Emelia, who was present, encouraged Ras Nene, stating that he would eventually own one at the right time. Emelia was also of the opinion that Dr Likee was capable of purchasing the luxury vehicle.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh