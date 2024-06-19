The National Amputee Football Team reportedly bought its jerseys for the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations at the Kantamanto Market

The team's coach has lamented that the team has not gotten the needed support over the years and relies on donations

The team has been asked to account for donations received after winning the African Amputee Cup of Nations

The coach of the National Amputee Football Team, Richard Steven Obeng, says the team bought its jerseys for the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) at the popular Kantamanto Market in Accra. Kantamanto is known for its affordable second-hand and lower-quality goods.

Obeng lamented that the team has not gotten the needed support over the years and relies on donations.

The Black Challenge defeated Morocco 2-1 to win a second consecutive AFCON title. Source: @ParalympicGh

“The Ministry of Sports only paid for the flight to and from Egypt and paid for the competition fees. All other cost was on us,” Obeng said.

Various governments have been criticised for only supporting the senior men's football team, the Black Stars, while neglecting other teams across different sporting disciplines.

Several stories at the recently hosted African Games highlighted the neglect of less popular sports like cycling and badminton.

Obeng's comments came as the team is at the centre of controversy for receiving donations from well-wishers after courtesy calls following the tournament..

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif asked team officials to account for all money received via donations.

Obeng has expressed the team's willingness to provide an account as requested by the minister. However, he said the money received had already been spent.

Former president John Mahama supported the team by donating $10,000 to them. The donation from Mahama was a recognition of their Amputee Africa Cup of Nations win. It came after the Black Challenge presented its trophy to the former president at his residence.

