Hammer of the Last Two, in an interview, has hit out at Mark Okraku Mantey over his performance as a state minister

The legendary music producer accused Okraku Mantey of being self-centred

Hammer also revealed that he always opposed Okraku Mantey's appointment

Legendary Ghanaian music producer Hammer of the Last Two has criticised Mark Okraku Mantey over his performance as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Hammer criticises Mark Okraku Mantey's ministerial performance

In an interview on Starr FM with Bola Ray, Hammer revealed that he vehemently opposed Mark Okraku Mantey's ministerial appointment.

According to him, Mark Okraku Mantey has not made any critical contribution to the industry in recent years to warrant his ministerial position.

He stated,

"I never supported Mark's appointment. Everybody knows it. I was vocal about it on social media and even clashed with him. We all know each other, and you know what I can't tolerate. We are who we are. Our deeds show over time. Over the years, Mark hasn't done anything."

Hammer also described Mark Okraku Mantey as a self-centred individual who has never prioritised the public's interests above his interests.

He said,

"Nobody can dispute Mark's prowess as a businessman. I am a big fan of his when it comes to a certain point. Public office is different. Public office is putting your needs or wants aside and championing a cause. Mark hasn't displayed that. Okraku Mantey's whole career has been about Mark."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hammer's critique of Mark Okraku Mantey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Hammer's remarks about Mark Okraku Mantey's ministerial appointment.

@kpalumotoofee commented:

"Well said Hammer.. On Point"

@gyapong_godfred

"Hammer said it all."

@attrakta commented:

"Hammer aka ni Nyinaa"

@martinbandim commented:

"I can’t speak in support of your position or otherwise but I admire the fact that you are bold to say such a thing not behind Mark. Everyone needs a friend like Hammer. Some who can tell to your face."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

