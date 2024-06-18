King Promise, in an interview, has denied having any beef with Stonebwoy

The singer stated that he and Stonebwoy have never had any altercation that may have affected their relationship

King Promise also disclosed that he last met with Stonebwoy at the January 2024 African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast (AFCON 2024)

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Gregory Bortey Newman, known as King Promise, has addressed rumours about an alleged beef with Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

King Promise and Stonebwoy Photo source: @iamkingpromise @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

King Promise denies beef with Stonebwoy

In an interview with YouTuber Kojo Sheldon, King Promise stated that he has no personal qualms with Stonebwoy.

Addressing Stonebwoy's failure to reply to his congratulatory message after the 2024 TGMAs, the singer said he had no say in Stonebwoy's decision to ignore it.

King Promise also stated he did nothing wrong by congratulating the Dancehall artiste.

He said,

"I always congratulate everybody when they win. It is really up to him. I don't know why he did not reply to my message. I am not a stranger to him. We have collaborated together. He knew me before I blew up. It's just nice that I am in a competition with people I look up to. I don't think I did anything wrong by congratulating him if he felt a certain way about it."

The Afrobeats star also disclosed that he has never had any altercation with Stonebwoy. He revealed that he last hung out with Stonebwoy in January 2024 at the Ivory Coast African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He said,

"There has never been any bust-up between us. I haven't even seen him since January. I met him at the AFCON tournament, and it was all good vibes. We partied together with his wife, so I never thought of not congratulating him if I didn't win the award."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to King Promise's comments on Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users in reaction to King Promise's comments.

@AstonMartin-oc6ny commented:

"King Promise is a man full of wisdom. Hope he wins the AOTY next year and takes Ghana music to the next level."

@philipklu7176 commented:

"stonebwoy was pissed because of efia odo’s tweet… but stonebwoy for know better make he no make woman spoil themma relationship."

@princekofiwilliams commented:

"They both deserved it but I thought stone had upper hand with his album in place. So I am fine with Stone winning . King Promise also was great the year under review. He should keep working his time will come."

@tiendichampion commented:

"I like how he addressed the situation between stonebwoy and him, that's maturity ❤❤"

Stonebwoy debunks rumours of alleged beef with King Promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy, in an interview, had denied rumours that there is bad blood between himself and King Promise.

Stonebowy also admitted to ignoring King Promise's congratulatory message after winning the Artiste of the Year award at the TGMA24.

However, he explained that it was not intentional, as he has yet to respond to many messages from other people.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh