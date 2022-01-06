Pretty Kobe has proven that he is one of the richest young Ghanaians you can mention at the moment

The business mogul has turned 36 years and he has decided to gift himself a brand new Rolls Royce worth GHC 2.3m

Pretty Kobe currently lives in Japan and he is a close friend of American star Floyd Mayweather Jnr.

Ghanaian millionaire, Pretty Kobe, has proven that he is in a class of his own as he has been showing off too much money.

The business guru has taken over the internet all because of his birthday.

Pretty Kobe, who currently lives in Japan was a year older on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Pretty Kobe: Ghanaian millionaire celebrates 36th b'day; gifts himself fresh Rolls Royce worth over GHC 2.3m (Photo credit: Pretty Kobe/Instagram)

The Ghanaian, who is a close friend of American superstar Floyd Mayweather Jnr. has turned 36 years.

In celebrating another milestone, Pretty Kobe decided to feed his soul by buying an expensive Rolls Royce for himself.

In the photos he released on Instagram, Pretty Kobe is captured posing beside the new car which has a market value of over $390,000 which is equivalent to GHC2.3m.

His caption of the photos read. "Happiest and most loving 36th birthday to me!

I feel grateful that I have had a positive impact on people's lives, and I hope to inspire many more throughout my years of existence.

I’m beyond blessed on how far I have come in life. Another year wiser, stronger, and richer! Many many thanks to God for the amazing gift of life surrounded by wonderful people and great opportunities! Happy birthday to me. To God be all the glory."

Fans birthday wishes

ericusgabbi760:

"Happy birthday Boss, more wins."

eric.da.promoter:

"Long Live King Midas."

kwesihopeful:

"More blessings champ."

kenji.gram:

"Happy bornday fam !! More life."

manjhoni:

"Happy Birthday twin."

