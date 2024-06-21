Sabrina Carpenter recently announced the guest appearances for her THE SHORT N' SWEET TOUR, and Ghana's Amarae is on the list

The North American tour was announced by the pop sensation on X (formerly Twitter), stating details of how fans can get tickets

Amarae also announced on her page confirming that she will be on the tour, and many Ghanaians are excited about the development

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has just announced an exciting lineup of guest appearances for her upcoming North American tour, THE SHORT N' SWEET TOUR.

Among the star-studded list is Ghana's very own Amaarae, exciting many Ghanaians.

Sabrina took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the thrilling news. In her post, she outlined all the juicy details for eager fans, including how they can get tickets to the concert

Not long after Carpenter's reveal, Amaarae confirmed her participation in the tour through her own social media channels. This news has ignited excitement among her fans, particularly those in Ghana, who are over the moon at the prospect of seeing their favourite artiste share the stage with an international pop sensation. Amaarae has been making waves on the global stage in the past few years, and her feature on Sabrina's tour further amplifies her international appeal.

Amarae sparks excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Desii_barbi said:

Oh my Amarae,cant wait to watch you!!

onlinejervan commented:

YAYAYAYYYYY IM SO HAPPY FOR U

beyoncecuntry said:

princess going digital in a stadium??? ABSOLUTELY

AkwasiNick44742 commented:

Wow that's amazing keep shining

yonoella said:

love this unexpected duo

pineapplesIice reacted:

Angels in Tibet live in arenas is going to go CRAZY

bingbong8249342 said:

ngl im more interested in hitting the club with you when ur in nyc

Amarae's new management

In another story, singer Amaarae has signed a new deal with the US-based management company and record label Bad Habit.

The company boasts an outstanding roster of top artists, including Nigeria's Burna Boy and Rock band The Neighbourhood.

Ghanaian pop-culture journalist Olele Salvador confirmed the news with more details of the deal.

