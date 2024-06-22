DWP Academy star Lisa Quama has bought her mum a brand new SUV vehicle as a Mother's Day present

She shared a video of the transaction on social media, attracting the attention of numerous fans

Fans thronged the comments section to share their remarks about Lisa Quama's new gift to her mum

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama from the Dance With Purpose Academy has surprised her mum with a brand new car.

She is currently one of the most sought-after choreographers in the country, with a compelling online fanbase.

Her gesture towards her mother has impressed scores of people, including her colleagues from the DWP Academy.

Lisa Quama Photo source: X/LisaQuama

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama purchases brand new SUV car

According to Lisa Quama, she saw her mum looking through pictures of her dream car, which inspired her to make the purchase.

The car is a brand-new Chery Tiggo SUV, and prices vary between GH₵380k and GH₵680k, depending on the specific trim model.

Lisa Quama from the DWP Academy established the luxurious car that she almost broke the bank buying the new car gift for her mum, but she's proud of the decision.

"This is the first car I bought for my mum, and I'm so excited about this," she said in a video of her unboxing the car gift to her mum.

Fans react to Lisa Quama's gift to her mum

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lisa Quama's new purchase

@PaintsilGodfre1 said:

The accounting course you dey do sef you have to stop.There's no need if you're able to pull this off now

@innocenttt_k wrote:

It’s not just about the talent o, God and proper exposure too dey inside. Kwame Newton dance for Achisco saa, he no enter anywhere. After SHS, he still went to start SHS in Ashanti region, so say he go blow but stillll

@Mayor7777777 noted:

This is very beautiful but Opana take ein own buy Iphone 15pro max give woman kɔteɛ yɛ aboa bone

@quabena_god remarked:

Herh ,pythagoras theorem worry me waa

@izay_tee added:

Ei na the dancing money dey inside like that

Lisa Quama becomes verified on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had become the first Ghanaian female dancer to get the verification badge on TikTok.

This comes a few months after Dancegod Lloyd celebrated the same milestone, being the first Ghanaian dancer to get the badge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh