Black Sherif And Kudus Party Hard In The Night Club With Friends, Video Excites Fans
- Rapper Black Sherif and Black Stars players Ernest Nuamh and Mohammed Kudus were spotted at Ace Night Club Ghana on the night of Friday, June 21, 2024
- Blacko was captured singing his recently released song Kilos Milos while the Ghanaian professional footballers vibed to it since they didn't know the lyrics
- The video excited many of their fans on social media
Rapper Black Sherif was spotted partying hard in the nightclub with Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah.
Black Sherif, Kudus and Nuamah in the club
In the video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Blac Volta, Kudus was standing in the middle of Black Sherif and Ernest Nuamah inside the club.
According to reports, the club was Ace Night Club Ghana, and the memorable moment was captured on the night of Friday, June 21, 2024, barely 24 hours after Blacko's song Kilos Milos was released.
In the video, the 2023 VGMA Artist of the Year sang along to Kilos Milos while Kudus and Nuamah vibed.
Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus and Black Sherif partying hard in the club.
Reactions to the video of Black Sherif and Mohammed Kudus in the club
The video excited many football and music lovers as they watched Black Sherif party hard with Kudus and Nuamah in the club.
Others also cautioned the rapper to be careful with his hand movements so as not to injure the Black Stars attacking midfielder in the process.
Below are the lovely reactions from fans:
mavisgh_ said:
I see Nuamah too ❤️❤️
1200weedbabii said:
Our Kings
bulu_vids said:
Kuduuuusss ✨
gemgolden_sena said:
Our boys
ronaldo_oteng18 said:
Was it just kudus eiii monono
ksaf_dicey said:
So u didn't see Nana Nuamah by kudus?
accraboy4lyf_ said:
Errh black sherif u make mistake elbow Kudus u go chop ya mothers . U know the person u Dey stand by ? Global super star make study oboy
Below are more videos of the time Balck Sherif and Mohammed Kudus spent in the club.
Kudus rocked a diamond necklace and watch, slayed in a luxury outfit in photos
YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United's attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus turned many heads online with his impeccable fashion street style.
Clad in black, the Ghanaian professional footballer rocked a beanie, an Alexander McQueen shirt and trousers and accessorised his look by wearing a diamond necklace and wristwatch.
Many people talked about his handsome looks in the photo slide.
Source: YEN.com.gh
