Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated song, Kilos Milos, and many Ghanaians are excited about the tune

The song, which was released at midnight on June 19, 2024, talks about Black Sherif's struggle from the bottom and making it to the top

The tune is a mix of trap and hip-hop sounds and is predominantly in Twi and English, resonating with fans of the versatile artiste

Black Sherif has excited fans with his much-anticipated release, Kilos Milos. Dropped at the stroke of midnight on June 19, 2024, the song has already captivated Ghanaians, resonating deeply with fans who have eagerly awaited its arrival.

Kilos Milos paints an interesting picture of Black Sherif's journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success. The song's lyrics vividly portray the struggles and perseverance that have defined his path, making it a relatable anthem for many who have faced similar battles.

The track, produced by Black Sherif's trusted producer, Joker Nharnah, blends trap and hip-hop sounds, making the music exciting and easy to jam to. Predominantly performed in Twi and English, Black Sherif shows Ghanaians his versatility as he brilliantly code-switches between the verses and the hook.

The artiste has been teasing the song for some time now, dropping short snippets of it before its release.

Black Sherif excites music lovers

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1kerwinodoom said:

Mad Over The Smallest Things Like Say You Dey Run Town!!!

fifii_kint wrote:

theseyram said:

kwakumodel_ reacted:

Me sanso thinke mamba, me wae me tare me plaster se maaba Se maaba

Black Sherif celebrates Eid

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif announced his highly anticipated new single, Kilos Milos.

Before the announcement, the musician was spotted in his hometown for this year's Eid al-Adha celebrations.

He took to the streets, where scores of his fans mobbed him and bombarded him with their photo requests.

