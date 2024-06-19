Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has released his fourth single of the year, Kilos Milos, ahead of his upcoming album

A promotional visualiser he shared before the song's release has sparked a frenzy online

Scores of netizens, including viral sensation and humourist Code Micky, deconstructed the new video

Black Sherif, the reigning TGMA hip hop and high life Artist of the Year, has released his highly anticipated viral hit, Kilos Milos.

The song, produced by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah, is the 22-year-old superstar's fourth single this year.

He performed the unreleased at a concert last month, kickstarting the song's impressive roll-out.

Black Sherif's outfit causes stir

Code Micky reviews Black Sherif's new song

Black Sheirf became the talk of the town on social media a day before Kilos Milos' release after he dropped a visualiser promoting the song.

Fans couldn't hide their confusion over Black Sherif's leather black corseted outfit in the Kilos Milos visualiser.

According to Ghanaian viral sensation and comedian Code Micky, the sophistication of Black Sherif's Kilos Milos outfit supersedes the numerous others he has worn in the past.

Apart from his infectious music, Black Sherif has gained significant clout with his fashion sense. The Ghanaian musician has already walked the runways of London and Paris Fashion Week.

Ghanaians react to Code Micky's review of Kilos Milos

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Code Micky's review of Black Sherif's new single.

korankyekoo said:

Blacko dey complete plus Ai aswear

nanakwamezini wrote:

Kyerε sε agye sε woanhunu

emiledarling_ noted:

Tummy tea foɔ neɛma yi bi

elliotdexter2 remarked:

In my life I never knew there's ab*rtion belt dey untill code said Black priests and Jupiter and Mars tear me

brucemicah added:

He looks like ps1 player

Black Sherif revoles his stardom in Konongo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sheif, a native of Konongo, had stormed his hometown for this year's Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

The superstar was mobbed by fans as they thronged the streets to interact and take photos with him.

