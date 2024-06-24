West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana shared a video of themselves having a good time on vacation

The two Ghanaian professional footballers went on a yacht cruise, flaunted their riding skills on jet skis and showed off their luxury outfits, diamond jewellery and exceptional fashion style

Their vacation came after the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between the Black Stars and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ghanaian professional footballers Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana were spotted flaunting their luxury lifestyle while on vacation abroad.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Kudus on vacation

The two Black Stars players enjoyed their time on vacation as they took a break from club and international duties.

They were seen seated in cabanas on the beachside, eating fruits and exquisite meals while enjoying the sea breeze.

The exciting video also showed them cruising on a yacht and flaunting their riding skills on a jet ski as they drove it with speed and splashed water around.

They showed off their diamond necklaces. Kudus' diamond necklace had the initials KDS as the emblem, while Kalmadeen's had BZK.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the two footballers wrote:

Big STEEEZE #bazaki & #eternalflame

The vacation comes after their last football match with the Central African Republic in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The game ended in a 4-3 win for the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10, 2024.

Below is a video of Kudus, Kamaldeen, Nuamah And Issahaku enjoying their vacation.

