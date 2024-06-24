An immigration officer has gone viral after a video of her performing Sarkodie's songs popped up online

The officer, who appears to be in the regiment band, stunned many as she sang Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side

Fans thronged social media to share their admiration for the talented immigration officer

Two years after Sarkodie released his smash hit single Country Side, as part of Jamz Mixtape, the song has become a fan favourite.

A Ghanaian immigration officer has gone viral with a recent performance of Country Side at a function.

The immigration officer, who appears to be in the regiment band, performed with energy as she led the live band session.

Immigration officer dishes out stellar performance

The viral female immigration officer, whose name was given as Mrs Boateng, turns out to be a seasoned lead singer of the Ghana Immigration Service Band.

At a recent funeral, she performed Sarkodie's Country Side featuring Black Sherif, which excited numerous attendees and fans after a snippet of her performance surfaced online.

Despite Country Side being a fan favourite, netizens were impressed by the lead singer's infectious energy as she rattled Sarkodie's rap lines like a pro.

Ghanaians hail the multi-talented immigration officer

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the immigration officer's performance.

manuel_manuel58 said:

The occasion mismatch the song. You have good musicians in your band and I don’t believe they are aware of this

the ordinary tailor wrote:

the only security service way dem get fine girls

KojoMidNyt noted:

Ohhh my country Ghana … person wey suppose check Ghana border see ein performing country side ., herrr Ghana

@RichardBluue remarked:

She is in the spirit

@QwobyPunchlynz_ commended:

As person die wey dem dey do ein funeral nu, ebi there wey Officer too dey develop ein talent

@king_steffen added:

She’s very good paaaa, Mrs Boateng that

