Sarkodie: Female Immigration Officer Stuns Many With Her Performance Of Ghanaian Rapper's Songs
- An immigration officer has gone viral after a video of her performing Sarkodie's songs popped up online
- The officer, who appears to be in the regiment band, stunned many as she sang Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side
- Fans thronged social media to share their admiration for the talented immigration officer
Two years after Sarkodie released his smash hit single Country Side, as part of Jamz Mixtape, the song has become a fan favourite.
A Ghanaian immigration officer has gone viral with a recent performance of Country Side at a function.
The immigration officer, who appears to be in the regiment band, performed with energy as she led the live band session.
Immigration officer dishes out stellar performance
The viral female immigration officer, whose name was given as Mrs Boateng, turns out to be a seasoned lead singer of the Ghana Immigration Service Band.
At a recent funeral, she performed Sarkodie's Country Side featuring Black Sherif, which excited numerous attendees and fans after a snippet of her performance surfaced online.
Despite Country Side being a fan favourite, netizens were impressed by the lead singer's infectious energy as she rattled Sarkodie's rap lines like a pro.
Ghanaians hail the multi-talented immigration officer
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the immigration officer's performance.
manuel_manuel58 said:
The occasion mismatch the song. You have good musicians in your band and I don’t believe they are aware of this
the ordinary tailor wrote:
the only security service way dem get fine girls
KojoMidNyt noted:
Ohhh my country Ghana … person wey suppose check Ghana border see ein performing country side ., herrr Ghana
@RichardBluue remarked:
She is in the spirit
@QwobyPunchlynz_ commended:
As person die wey dem dey do ein funeral nu, ebi there wey Officer too dey develop ein talent
@king_steffen added:
She’s very good paaaa, Mrs Boateng that
Sunyani Live band lead singer goes viral
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the lead singer of a music group called the Sunyani Live Band went viral after a performance at a funeral.
The performance was uploaded to YouTube, but snippets began making rounds on X, formerly Twitter. Scores of the platform's users reposted the short videos, praising the lead singer for her witty performance abilities.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh