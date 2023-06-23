Ghanaian actor Majid Michel displayed the authenticity of his faith as he led Deyemi Okanlawon in prayer

Majid Michel held a very intense session with the actor known for his role in the Blood Sisters movie

Although many were mesmerised by Majid Michel's forceful mannerisms, the background song caught viewers' attention

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel surprised many with his prayer skills as a video of the private moment was shared online.

Footage of Majid Micheal praying for Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon is trending as the two men engaged spiritually.

Aside from the glorious sight of two men worshipping, Nacee's hit song, Aseda, provided the perfect atmosphere for the out-of-world experience.

In 2020, Ghanaians saw a drastic change in Majid Michel. Shortly after, the actor declared his new faith and decision to become a born-again Christain.

Soon after, videos and photos of Majid Michel ministering in churches flooded the internet. His new lifestyle also affected his roles in movies. The actor stopped playing the bad boy card after his declaration as a born-again Christian.

Ghanaians react to Majid Michel's powerful prayer session for Nigerian actor

The comment section was turned into a solemn prayer-like worship as many spoke about the power in the gospel song playing in the background.

Ministr Peace commented:

Am I seeing right as lf my actor praying for him? More blessings.

Favour Nkereuwem commented:

Seeing my favourite actors worshipping God this way makes me want to worship him more. Thank you, Jesus.

Judea Judith Zubz commented:

I love Ghana gospel songs. Ii\f I really want to pray and sing praises to God. I sing Ghana gospel songs. Despite the fact that I don't understand the language. But I lived there for 4 years. One

