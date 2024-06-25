The 2024 Hennessey Cypher video featuring Sarkodie will be released on Hennessey's official YouTube channel on June 25, 2024

Sarkodie has dropped some photos from the set of the Hennessey Cypher video shoot

The photo has gathered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The highly-anticipated 2024 Hennessey Cypher featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and a host of Africa's finest rappers will be released on June 25, 2024.

Sarkodie drops photos from 2024 Hennessey Cypher

Ahead of the 2024 Hennessey Cypher release, Sarkodie has taken to social media to share some photos from the production set.

The rapper wore a black shirt, with black sunglasses and a bandana as he posed for the camera.

Sarkodie stood in front of a private bar with several bottles of Hennessey on display for advertisement.

The Ghanaian rapper will share the stage with Maglera Doe Boy, Didi B, Ladipoe, Young Lunya, and Khaligraph Jones in a highly anticipated battle to prove their rap prowess and thrill hip-hop fans worldwide.

Check out the photos below:

Netizens react to Sarkodie's social media post

Sarkodie's social media post has gathered many comments from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@ekowsarkcess commented:

"Sarkodie brought me here.... what are you people doing? You need internet data bundle before you go upload the cypher?.... Just tell me how much do you need?"

@zamanitafida commented:

"Baba you know know say today na africa 001 wedding?"

@khalidmoalid commented:

"Landlord African greatest Rapper sending love from Istanbul "

@fadasarkcess commented:

"No doubt to doubtness (in ship dealer voice)"

@benz0_autos_ghana commented:

"I haven’t met sarkodie before the day ago meet am unless God"

@hummelz_ commented:

"OHENE KESE3 MICHAEL KWESI WUSU ADDO AFRICA'S FINEST RAPPER"

@richelebron commented:

"Obidi about to send these little African rappers to their respective graves."

