A video of DJ Switch showing off her dance moves has gone viral on social media

The video captured the young disc jockey turning a car park abroad into a dancefloor for a dance exhibition

Many people who saw the video on social media were left in awe and showered praises on DJ Switch in the comment section

Young Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, known by the stage name DJ Switch, has gone viral after sharing a video of herself on social media.

DJ Switch melts hearts with dance moves

In the video shared by DJ Switch on Instagram, the young disc jockey showcased her incredible dance moves in a car park.

The young DJ, spotting a sleeved shirt, black jeans, sneakers and glasses, looked visibly excited as she showed off one of her many talents.

DJ Switch danced energetically to the Tsamaya Robala Killermix song, which was the soundtrack for the viral Kilimanjaro Tiktok challenge.

She captioned the video:

"Let’s go"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of DJ Switch showing off her dance moves

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section expressed their admiration for DJ Switch's showcase of her dance moves. YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments.

@_wednesday1 commented:

"I love and respect this lil Princess so much ❤️"

@festus_obboh.17 commented:

"I love your moves"

@ribe.ryprince commented:

"Your movement is on point can't wait for you to teach me how to dance."

@don_emlyn commented:

"D-town is proud of you always* "

@_sonofgrace_ commented:

"I will come for classes wai"

@director_black_morgana_max_doe commented:

"please I would love to be part of your Media team❤️"

@yawscott69 commented:

"I thought it was Afronita "

DJ Switch Grows Older, Rocks New Hairdo In Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch captured the hearts of social media users with a video that showcased her stunning new look.

The video quickly went viral and showed her looking different as she traded her signature afro hairdo for braids. Her face looked fuller, and her cheeks were visibly plump, indicating she had gained a healthy weight.

