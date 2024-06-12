Efya, in an interview, has revealed the advice Sarkodie gave her when it comes to handling competition in the music industry

The singer stated that any rapper who is not compared to Sarkodie when he emerges is not going to excel in the music industry

Efya's comments have gathered many reactions from social media

Ghanaian singer Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya, has opened up about her relationship with rapper Sarkodie and his influence on her music career.

Efya recalls advice from Sarkodie

In an interview with DJ Slim on the "Loud Lounge" podcast, Efya revealed that Sarkodie advised her to prepare for competition and criticism when you rise to the top of the music industry.

She said,

"I learnt this from Sarkodie. You are seen as the top of the game when you are an amazing artist, and everybody will come for you."

Efya also stated that any emerging artist who does not get compared to Sarkodie will not reach the highest level of the music industry.

She said,

"If you come and you are rapping and nobody compares you to Sarkodie, you are not doing it well."

The singer also acknowledged some of the industry's emerging female vocalists for their talents and contributions to the growth of Ghanaian music.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Efya's comments in the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media.

@HyperGist_ commented:

"Efya is still the GOAT of them all. ❤️"

@nifitin commented:

"She was the one to take us to the Grammys. I stood on this hill after "best in me". I'll die on this hill"

@paakwesidavis commented:

"Facts"

@Northside_Vano commented:

"I dey feel the Loud Lounge waa, it's not like them other podcasts."

Medikal rates Eazzy and Efya as the best female singers in Ghana

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on the Starr Chat show, Medikal disclosed that Eazzy and Efya are the best female stars in Ghanaian entertainment.

The rapper didn't give any reasons to support his argument but added he would always choose Efya and Eazzy over any female musician in Ghana.

Medikal's comments gathered mixed reactions from social media users who watched the live interview on Facebook.

