Zionfelix shared a video of Davido flaunting his watch but captioned it with misinformation, annoying many Ghanaians

In the video, Davido stated that his watch cost 800k but did not specify the currency. Zionfelix stated that the watch was $300k, a far cry from the amount the Nigerian singer stated

In the comments section of the blogger's post, many Ghanaians condemned him and told him to learn from fellow blogger GH Hyper, who got an invite to the event

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has come under fire for misreporting the price of a luxury watch flaunted by Nigerian singer Davido.

Zionfelix and Davido Photo Source: davido, zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Zionfelix, Davido mentioned that his watch cost 800k without specifying the currency. However, Zionfelix captioned the post claiming the watch was valued at $300,000, which is significantly lower than what Davido suggested.

The post quickly drew criticism from many Ghanaians who accused Zionfelix of spreading misinformation. In the comments section, netizens expressed their frustration and called on him to verify his facts before posting. Some folks even pointed out that fellow blogger GH Hyper, who attended the same event, provided accurate coverage without any errors. They went on to tease him for not getting invited to the event.

GH Hyper has been praised for his professional coverage of the wedding, which earned him respect from Ghanaians.

Ghanaians attack Zionfelix

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

klay.junior said:

He says $800k Zion Ad3n brofo y3 din ma wo numbers nso Saa anaa

ibrah3089 reacted:

Ah who even ask Zion to post anything

owusuwaaadjowa said:

Oh Ghana bloggers paa de3

nuxavi reacted:

Your mate dey post with better caption only u dey cm lie

bereal4r said:

Niqqa said 800k

almaliq commented:

@zionfelix , he said $800k , not 300k

GH Hyper meets Davido

In another story, Nigerian superstars Davido and Chioma are getting married at a grand wedding in Lagos.

Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper was present at the wedding and had a lovely interaction with the singer.

Davido was so excited that he had to welcome the blogger by speaking Twi with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh