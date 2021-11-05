Mo p3 saa koraa dodo - Ghanaians react to Adwoa Smart's request to own a house

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to a request made by veteran actor Adwoa Smart

According to netizens, the veteran stars in the country have become fond of begging for help

Adwoa Smart made a passionate appeal during a radio interview to be gifted a house

Many social media users in Ghana have shared their opinion over a house request made by veteran actress Belinda Naa Ode Oku famed as Adwoa Smart.

Ghanaians took to the comment section after YEN.com.gh first reported that Adwoa Smart, while granting an interview on Accra-based Accra FM said her wish was to own a house.

From all indications, the veteran screen personality was asking for the house to be gifted to her and not one coming from her own finances.

Photos of Adwoa Smart and Bawumia. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the veteran actress, the house was going to be used to host some of her family members and friends who had nowhere to lay their heads.

She tearfully made her request and said she was not looking for a room but a house where many can find solace.

Nana Romeo of Accra FM initiated the conversation and asked Adwoa Smart to make her wishes known to the public.

Following her request however, many Ghanaians have reacted and have said the veteran stars are now becoming known for putting their issues out in public.

Nhyira Afia Betty noted:

"We are all desiring to build our own houses, but we don't bring it on social media. But rather hustle to achieve our dreams. So u the soo called celebrities should stop this Modern n digital begging no wai."

Awatey Helena chided:

"Now all this celebs turn beggars ooo ,so we wey we no speak for even radio station before nu how we go do am ,ahhh well"

Chiboo Gh quizzed:

"After all these years u don't own house?"

Semekor Dee commented:

"All these years in the industry ? If most of these veterans are struggling like these how come the younger ones are living such luxurious lives? Ayam confused"

Some people however saw the need to Adwoa Smart's request and decided to come together to help her in any small way they can.

Brha Kema commented:

"These are the ones I think needs help not the men who could not manage their life"

Rockson Awine assured the veteran actress:

"Good will provide my dear"

Others also tagged the vice president of Ghana to come to the aid of the veteran actress just like he did for Psalm Adjeteyfio of Taxi Driver fame.

Harriet Dalaba wrote:

"Please someone should tag the Vice President for her"

Adwoa Smarts 'cries' on live radio over wish to own a house

Veteran Ghanaian actress Belinda Naa Ode Oku famed as Adwoa Smart has spoken about her greatest wish which would make her feel very fulfilled.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo Welewele on Accra-based Accra FM, Adwoa Smart said she had the wish of owning a house.

According to her, she would be at peace and know she has really made it in life if she gets a house of her own.

Vice President Bawumia goes to the aid of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, donated a total of GHC50,000 to veteran actor, Psalm Adjetteyfio, to settle his rent and take care of other bills.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Krobea Kwabena Asante, the vice president has paid six months renewable rent for the actor for the next 5 years.

According to the post, Dr. Bawumia fulfilled the promise he made to the actor of Taxi Driver fame, affectionately called TT.

Source: Yen.com.gh