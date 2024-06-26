Stonebwoy was not present at Davido's high-profile wedding with Chioma in Lagos on June 25, 2024

The Dancehall artiste congratulated the newly married couple with a heartfelt message

Stonebwoy has been spotted in London on the set of a video shoot with Wyclef Jean

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy missed Davido and his newly married wife Chioma's big wedding in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

The Dancehall artiste congratulated the couple on social media. However, many people were puzzled that he would miss Davido's wedding since he has a great friendship with the groom.

Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean Photo source: @stonebwoy @wyclefjean

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy spotted in London with Wyclef Jean

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Stonebwoy is spotted in London with the 3-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean.

In the video, Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean were filming a music video together in the UK for an upcoming music collaboration.

The two musicians expressed their concerns about some world events and discussed their upcoming song, "Pray For Me."

Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean linked up with renowned Haitian rapper Wyclef in February 2024 at the Haitian's home in Jamaica.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy and Wyclef shooting a music video in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean shooting a music video in London.

@official_clev commented:

"Stonebwoy will make you think Shatta Wale is a carpenter."

@yaababy1313 commented:

"Sometimes get time for your fellow artists in Ghana kakra. Share their songs, retweet their tweets. We love you @stonebwoy."

@Charles_TeyeNe commented:

"It has become normal to roll with the big stars. Big GAD"

@LPlengo commented:

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU KING OF AFRICA DANCEHALL"

@okuragya commented:

"UP UP YOU GO, OHENE, JAH GUIDE AND PROTECT YOU"

@DerickJim3 commented:

"Bruv album six is going to be crazy."

Stonebwoy congratulates Davido and Chioma with a heartfelt message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy took to social media to share a heartwarming message for Davido and Chioma.

The Dancehall artiste hailed Davido for doing an honourable thing by tying the knot with Chioma.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh