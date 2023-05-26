2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch showed her thousands of followers how she commuted to her high school, Chaminade College Preparatory

She noted that it was her final paper and wanted to show people how she got to school and also her cool class teacher

Many people urged her to be safe, while others wished her well in the final examinations

DJ Switch of Talented Kids Fame shared a video of how she commutes to school as she wrote her last examination paper for the term.

DJ Switch shares her journey to school. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

DJ Switch takes the bus, shows her friendly obroni teacher

Talented American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch shared with her thousands of followers how she got to her high school, Chaminade College Preparatory.

"Come with me to write my last paper," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Enroute to school, she sang 'I Don't Like You' by Nigerian singer and songwriter Bloody Civilian.

Her trip to school began with her walking to the junction and waiting for the bus. She then proceeded to another destination and boarded another bus to her school.

While on the bus, she opened her laptop and reading materials to revise ahead of her last paper.

DJ Switch then took an elevator to the second floor, where her classroom was located, and showed the interior.

At the end of the video, she showed her friendly white teacher, who took a selfie video with her as they smiled.

Below is the full video of DJ Switch's trip to school as she showed the face of her friendly teacher at the end.

Ghanaians wished her well on her final paper as they enjoyed the video

Many people told the talented DJ to be safe, while others wished her all the best in the papers.

ohemaawoyeje said:

Go for it!

drejewell stated:

awesome work superstar, keep up the great work

iamalimoegh commented:

U all grown now.....

sucghofficial said:

Wow Awww wishing you all the best with your endeavours! #Switchup!

edilinagiward remarked:

All the best ❤️

efia_sikane advised:

Take good care of yourself❤️

dj_billions_africa said:

Good hair ❤️

