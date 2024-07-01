Actress Fella Makafui met YouTuber Dr Likee at a shop opening, and the connection they shared warmed many hearts

As part of activities for the shop opening, they helped the owner sell some wigs and also entertained guests by engaging in a dance contest

The viral video had many people encouraging the two Ghanaian celebrities to work on a movie project together

Actress Fella Makafui and YouTuber Dr Likee met at the opening of a beauty store, Beauty by Reges, and the adorable moment warned many hearts.

Fella Makafui and Dr Likee in photos. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee met Fella Makafui at a store opening

Upon arriving at the venue, Dr Likee greeted all the guests present and the moment he saw Fella Makafui, he was overjoyed.

Fella got up from her seat to greet him, and she said the words from one of Dr Likee's trending videos, in which he told a friend, Sobolo, to eat and that he would fly him to Canada.

The famous YouTuber joined the chants with joy, catching the attention of other guests at the event.

During the event, the two Ghanaian celebrities helped the store owner sell some wigs, which contributed to her first sales after opening the store.

Another video showed them displaying fire dance moves to the speeded-up version of DopeNation's Zormizor (Asabone), which excited many guests as they cheered them.

Below is a video of Dr Likee arriving at the event and meeting Fella Makafui:

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and Dr Likee displaying fire moves:

Reactions to the video

While the video excited many fans who admired Dr Likee and Fella Makafui's dance moves, others were unhappy that she looked happy in the videos despite still undergoing a divorce from rapper Medikal.

Others who were also fans of Sobolo wondered why he had still not embarked on a trip to Canada after the viral video of Dr Likee promising him that he would.

Below are the opinions of fans to the video shared by famous bloggers GhKwaku and GhHyper on Instagram:

soniamercedezz said:

So she should go and k** herself ong

daniel_taio said:

Fella with the moves

nainy_45 said:

Sobolo is just a mood❤️

issah_cubana said:

Fella keeps winning ❤️❤️❤️

richardplus99 said:

Is that the lady who got divorced recently?

mzz_yaa_reggie said:

Fella's dress is so beautiful

sista_adwoa_gh said:

Medikal typing………..

cankamagh said:

So Sobolo is still not in Canada

melhvinlhing said:

Allah woyo asabone ampa

"Grind day": Fella Makafui visited a construction site to inspect her mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that star actress Fella Makafui disclosed owning a real estate business called Fella Homes.

The actress shared a video of herself dressed as an architect and inspecting a building at a construction site. Fella Makafui also shared some motivational words for her fans in the video she shared on social media.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh