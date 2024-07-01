Dr Likee recently embarked on a trip with his colleagues, including the viral sensation from his camp Sobolo

A video of them interacting heartily on the flight, as they recreated their most viral moment, has surfaced online

The thrilling video sparked numerous reactions from fans who admire Dr Likee's works

Ghanaian actor and content creator Dr Likee has sparked a frenzy yet again online with his protégé, Sobolo.

A video of them boarding an Africa World Airlines flight has popped up online, exciting numerous fans.

This comes after a skit with Dr Likee promising to sponsor Sobolo's trip to Canada went viral.

Dr Likee and Sobolo. Photo source: Facebook/DrLikee, Youtube/TafoTV

Sobolo flies with Dr Likee

In a video Sobolo shared online, he was spotted with Dr Likee as they got on the flight.

Many fans were influenced to believe that Dr Likee had finally fulfilled his Canada promise to Sobolo.

However, the destination of their Africa World Airline flight, which only travels within West Africa, is yet to be determined.

Before their flight, they met King Paluta, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards New Artiste of the Year.

Fans react to Sobolo and Dr Likee's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Sobolo and Dr Likee boarding an Africa World Airlines flight.

Padio Jnr8 said:

God bless Aka ebenezer with greatest mansions ever because he is not money eye real

99 Advisers only 1 helper reported:

as3 de3 plane no awe nnaakye no..ain't they afraid....wei de3 Chanfan paa o

Twum Dominic added:

Eiii when did African world AirlineStarting going to Canada

Busuakrom Sikanii 1 reported:

Finally finally Aka take sobolo to Canada

Sobolo extols Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sobolo opened up about his rise to fame, crediting his career trajectory to veteran actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene.

In an interview, Sobolo recounted his early struggles in the acting scene, detailing how he faced constant rejections and snubs from directors despite his efforts to secure roles.

Sobolo said his life took a turn for the better when Dr Likee invited him to join his set for a movie, which is how he got his name.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

