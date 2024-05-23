Actress Fella Makafui was spotted dancing to Tanzanian musician and dancer Diamond Platnumz's Komasava amid her divorce saga

The video was captured at the viewing session of her movie, Resonance, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall

Many Ghanaians bashed her in the comment section of the post as they talked about her divorce battle with rapper Medikal

A video of actress Fella Makafui dancing to Tanzanian musician and dancer Diamond Platnumz's Komasava has gone viral on social media.

Fella Makafui danced to Diamond Platnumz's Komasava

The video was captured on May 19, 2024, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall, where Fella Makafui had another viewing of her movie Resonance with fans.

In the video, she was spotted dancing with TikToker Ansantewaa, music group Lali x Lola, to Diamond Platnumz's trending song Komasava.

The four ladies danced joyfully to the video shared by famous Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere on his Instagram page.

In the caption, the Ghanaian blogger wrote inspirational words for Fella Makafui, who is in a divorce battle with her estranged husband, Medikal.

"Even when going through a storm, take some time off to enjoy the positives because life is short," Blogger, Ronnie, wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui, Lali x Lola, and Asantewaa performing the Komasava dance challenge at the Resonance movie premiere.

Reactions to the dance video

Many people in the comment section shared their opinions on Fella Makafui's messy divorce from Medikal. Others called her out for the damming statements Medikal made against her on social media.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Fella Makafui's dance video:

saljays_book_shop said:

It seems everyone is talking about her initiating the breakup, but no one cares about what the husband did. Anyway, what do I know……the thing called marriage….

yhoung_bills said:

Made in Nigeria and polished in Turkey den marketed in Ghana

obaaboateng said:

She is good and not disturbed because she initiated the breakup.

tell_cephas said:

her close friends dey play key role for this case inside,,, what are their discussions with Fella??…..

