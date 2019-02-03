Ghanaian women are beautiful, easy-going, hospitable, and they possess all the good traits and qualities one can think of.

Let’s not forget also that most of them have been blessed with what is commonly called ‘coca-cola shape’, a popular description of the African woman.

Many women of different tribes all have their strengths when it comes to appearance and body shape, but it appears that women from the Northern Region somehow are very beautiful all round.

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of nine of these women to prove that indeed, the North is filled with beautiful women:

1. Hajia Mona: Popularly called Hajia4Reall, Mona has been described by many as a very beautiful woman. She has a pretty face with a very attractive figure which makes her stand out wherever she is in the crowd.

Owing to her striking beauty, Mona has had the privilege of being featured in some music videos, and an example is Shatta Wale’s ‘Bullet Proof’. She also has a beautiful baby girl called Naila4Reall, and for her beauty, you could just say “like mother like daughter”.

2. Salma Mummin: Salma is dark in complexion, and blessed with a beautiful face. Mummin is also blessed with a 'heavy' physic and a ‘coca-cola’ shape. She is an actress and has acted alongside Ghana’s heavyweight movie industry players, including Jackie Appiah, John Dumelo, Majid Michelle, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, and many others.

3. Samira Bawumia: The vice president’s wife seems to be a role model for most young Ghanaian women. Her fashion taste is impeccable, and above all, she has stunning looks and is very gorgeous. Samira has mostly been in the news for her fashion style.

4. Hamamat Montia: The former Miss Malaika is exceptional when it comes to beauty and physique. She looks taller, elegant, and blessed with a dark shinning skin, which she calls ‘pride from the north’. Hamamat is 30 years but she doesn’t look it. She also has two children with her first daughter turning seven, but no one would know if not told.

5. Nadia Buari: The popular screen diva is the best definition of beauty in terms of her looks and body shape. Nadia, reported to be in her mid-30s, already has four children, but she does not look it because of her flat tummy.

She refuses to grow as she looks the same just as she was when she started acting in movies. Her younger look and beauty could be something in her family because her mother also looks very youthful though she is advanced in years.

Check out Nadia and mum in the photo below:

6. Abigail Baciara Bentie: Popularly called Baci, the former Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner is also a clear definition of beauty. The tall, elegant, and attractive Baci hails from Tumu in the Upper West Region. She is fair in complexion, and her ‘coca-cola’ shape is one thing that gets all eyes fixed on her wherever she is.

7. Anita Ayariga: Though she has failed to be crowned Ghana’s First Lady, Hassan Ayariga’s wife has not failed in being recognised as one of Ghana’s beautiful Northern women. She looks youthful and also fair in complexion.

Check out her photo with their children below:

8.Moesha Boduong: The controversial social media celebrity is also from Sisala in the Upper West Region. Moesha is also blessed with beauty and an attractive body shape which she is well known for. She has often been in the news for flaunting her beauty in one way or the other.

9. Shirley Tibilla: Popularly called Cookie Tee, not many people knew that the Tales from the powder room host on GHOne is also a proud product of the North. Like her aforementioned sisters, Shirley, apart from her pretty face, also has nice, attractive body. She is currently making waves in the media with her eloquence on TV.

Apart from their beauties, it must also be said that all the ladies mentioned are doing well for themselves in their adventures. YEN.com.gh wishes them all the best.

