Many beauty pageants in Ghana, such as Miss Malaika, Ghana's Most Beautiful, Miss Ghana, and many others, spring up every now and then.

With many Ghanaians being vested in these pageants, many develop favourites during the course of the show. This springs up into these contestants being celebs since people become vested in their private lives.

This is evident in the huge following these ladies garner on their various social media platforms and the increasing level of interactions they gain in the comment sections of their posts.

In Ghana, several influential celebrities have been a product of beauty pageants, and through the fame they garnered, have gone on to build enviable brands for themselves.

Compiled by YEN.com.gh, here are some notable Ghanaian celebrities whom you did not know went through beauty pageants.

1. Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, was a contestant in the 2005 edition of the famous beauty pageant Miss Ghana.

Even though she was not crowned as the winner, she moved on to make a debut in acting by starring in the hit movie ‘Princess Tyra’. She then went on to further pursue her passion for movies.

Yvonne has been featured in over 100 movies both at home and abroad. She currently operates her own movie production house called YN Productions. She also owns a daycare called Just Like Mama Pre-school, and she also owns an island on the outskirts of Accra called YN island.

She is also the mother to an adorable 5-year-old daughter who is called Ryn Roberts.

2. Berla Mundi

Media personality and co-host of TV3's New Day, Berla Mundi, was also a product of a beauty pageant. She was a contestant in the prestigious Miss Malaika competition. She took third place in the 2010 edition of the show

After the show, Berla went on to pursue her ambitions in media. This dream has truly come through, as her name is one of the biggest names in the media. Berla is enjoying an amazing media career.

Her journey in media started at GHOne television when she became the host of a fashion show, "Glitterati". She recently moved to join Media General, where she hosts the morning show called New Day Show.

She doubles as an event host, and due to her influence, she is the brand ambassador for lots of reputable brands in the country, including Absa Ghana, Lucozade, Samsung Ghana, and many more.

3. Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah, well-known as a lawyer, was a former contestant of Miss Ghana. She joined the 2002 edition of the beauty pageant. However, she took the second spot at the end of the show.

After the show, Sandra has centred her career around media and law, over the years. The former beauty queen is a fashion, travel, and lifestyle enthusiast. From her official verified Instagram page, @sandraankobiah, she is well-known as someone who loves to tour the world and experience its beauty.

4. Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku is a celebrated actress. She is also a mother to two adorable kids; her daughter, Lorde Ivan Pitcher and her son Titan.

She is a notable name in the Ghanaian movie industry. She is also a movie producer who is known for her work in ‘4 play’, ‘Any Other Monday’, and others.

Kafui Danku was a former contestant in the 2004 edition of the Miss Ghana Beauty pageant.

5. Sister Deborah

Deborah Vanessa is well known in showbiz as Sister Deborah or Sister Derby for short. She is also nicknamed the African Mermaid.

Sister Derby was a former contestant of Miss Malaika in 2005. Unfortunately, she was not crowned the winner of that season. However, she capitalised on the fame by venturing into the music and creative industry.

She has many smashing hit songs such as 'Kakalika Love', 'Kikoliko', among other hits. Sister Derby is also a dog mother to Lady Luna.

6. Ahuofe Patri

Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri took part in Miss Malaika in 2011. However, she did not win the contest that season.

After the show, she teamed up with popular Ghanaian comedian Kalybos to make comedy skits which were aired in seasons. That was the beginning of her acting career.

She has starred in a number of movies since then. Some of them include; John and John, Away Bus, and so on.

7. Anita Akua Akuffo

TV host and media personality Anita Akuffo contested for the 2014 edition of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

Shortly after the season was over, she ventured into mainstream media. She started off at GHOne television and recently moved to Media General.

Due to her influence and fame, she has been able to bag some endorsement deals. She represents some of the major brands in the country, such as; Vitamilk Ghana, Duffy's beauty, Ayeeko spice, Floral tissues, and others.

8. Caroline Sampson

Caroline Sampson was a contestant in the 2005 edition of Miss Malaika. She was able to advance to the finals of the contest.

After the contest, she ventured into the media spaces. Her name is currently one of the biggest names in radio and television. She is also a voice-over artist, as she has been featured in commercials.

She is currently the voice behind some of the radio shows at renowned radio station, Asaase Radio.

9. Regina Van Helvert

After a neck-to-neck completion, popular media personality Regina Van Helvert came out second in the 2012 edition of Miss Malaika.

She later on, ventured into the media scenes. She has hosted shows on the popular media station GHOne television. Regina also doubles as an actress and entrepreneur.

10. Roselyn Ashkar

Roselyn Ashkar participated in Miss Malaika in 2010. After the show, she went on to pursue her modelling ambitions.

She has modelled for international and well-recognised brands such as; Levis, Mr. Price, and many more.

Signed on to an international model agency called D&A Model Management, Roselyn has enjoyed a phenomenal career in the fashion and modelling world, as she has gotten the opportunity to work with top global fashion brands and photographers.

She is also the creative director and photographer for the digital media agency, Shot By Ashkar.

