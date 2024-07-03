Talented Ghanaian artist The Meek Eyer unveiled the outstanding project he created for one of Nike's sneaker collections

It was a billboard visualisation for the Air Force 1 Low 'Little Accra,' and it was unveiled at Osu in Accra

The video left many people in awe as they gushed at the beauty of the project

Ghanaian artist The Meek Eyer created a billboard visualisation for Nike's Air Force 1 Low 'Little Accra.'

Billboard visualisation for Nike. Image Credit: @the_meek_eyer

Source: Twitter

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Little Accra' billboard visualisation

The strikingly impressive billboard visualisation for Nike's Air Force 1 Low 'Little Accra' is located in Osu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

A video shared on The Meek Eyer's X account showed a giant version of one of the sneakers unveiled on the building. A slide pulled down, allowing the sneaker to make its way out as it turned, showing off its parts before moving back into the case.

In the caption, the Ghanaian artist encouraged his followers to stay tuned for the rest of the projects, which many people would love.

"I created this billboard visualization for Nike’s Air Force 1 ‘Little Accra’ sneaker. Stay tuned for the rest of the project ❤️‍⚡️," The Meek Eyer wrote on X.

About the Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Little Accra' sneakers

The project was birthed by a community of Ghanaian immigrants on 167th Street in New York City, US. Accra was added to the sneaker collection's name because it is Ghana's capital city. Thereby calling the enclave of immigrants Little Accra.

Below is the video of the billboard visualisation.

Reactions to the amazing billboard visualisation by The Meek Eyer

The video left many people in awe, so they filled the comment section with words describing how beautiful the visualisation billboard was. Others also hailed the Ghanaian artist for his incredible talent, as they complimented him.

Below are the heartwarming comments to the video:

@_Conqra said:

Ebi wild

@legit_citizen said:

Little Accra was announced somewhere April 2022, I’ve been dying to see it. Good job

@gbemianthony said:

On every platform I see this, I'll just be shouting. Up Micaiah!

@Khonsu700 said:

This doesn’t suit the environment at all

@nana_amprofi said:

This is beautiful, l always wonder how these things are made.

@saintinvictus8 said:

Am getting an AF1 Because of this.

@KelvinL11958275 said:

Waoow this beautiful

Below is a photo of an X user showing off his Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Little Accra' sneakers.

Ghanaians jubilated as Guinness World Records celebrated Ace-Liam on social media

YEN.com.gh reported that Guinness World Records excited many Ghanaians when it took to its social media to celebrate Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah as the world's youngest artist.

According to the organisation, Ace-Liam broke the record at just one year and 152 days. Many people applauded him, while others called out other adult Ghanaians for failing at their GWR attempts.

Ace-Liam's mother spoke to YEN.com.gh about how she felt after receiving the results of her son's record-breaking attempt.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh