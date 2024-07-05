Funny Face's ex Vanessa Nicole was among several Kuamwood personalities who recently stormed the streets of Kumasi

A blogger bombarded Vanessa with questions about her ex's presence in Kumasi during the activation

Vanessa's response to the blogger's query has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Funny Face is currently in Kumasi whipping up support for Asamoah Gyan's upcoming All Regional Games stadium concert.

His ex, Vanessa, on the other hand, joined several personalities to promote ticket sales for an upcoming movie on July 5.

A video of Vanessa Nicole addressing her ex's presence in Kumasi amid their ongoing feud has stirred a frenzy online.

Vanessa Nicole and his ex Photo source: Facebook/FunnyFacefans

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole snubs blogger

Ghanaian blogger behind the Poleeno Multimedia platform tried to ooze a response from Vanessa Nicole about Funny Face's presence in Kumasi.

Vanessa turned the blogger down on several attempts during the activation for Agya Koo's Red Kingdom movie.

Eventually, Vanessa gave in, letting out a cheeky reply about Funny Face's constant rants, which has become his only way to get back at her.

Vanessa Nicole's composed response has sparked a lot of mixed reactions online from fans.

Fans react to Vanessa's response

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa's response about Funny Face's presence in Kumasi.

Adusi_poku123 said:

correct vannessa for 100 points

abigailselorm485 wrote:

I LOVE HER

dejoyofficial commented:

aggressive answers

Slick Okson noted:

This guy ankasa for go learn job…tweaaa …so naaa Baffour Gyan give am … now this lady too

Anny Anita1 quizzed

Ah why are some people stressing Vannesa

Maame_abenaa remarked:

funny will cry more after seeing this video

Vanessa Nicole speaks about her issues with Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, had publicly shared her side of the story for the first time in a video, addressing issues between her and the comedian

Vanessa's response comes in response to Funny Face's recent barrage of social media rants. The comedian has been openly critical of Vanessa, alleging that she has been preventing him from seeing his children.

