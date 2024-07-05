Global site navigation

Vanessa Nicole: Funny Face's Ex Brushes Off Prying Questions About Her Past
Celebrities

Vanessa Nicole: Funny Face's Ex Brushes Off Prying Questions About Her Past

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Funny Face's ex Vanessa Nicole was among several Kuamwood personalities who recently stormed the streets of Kumasi
  • A blogger bombarded Vanessa with questions about her ex's presence in Kumasi during the activation
  • Vanessa's response to the blogger's query has sparked mixed reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Funny Face is currently in Kumasi whipping up support for Asamoah Gyan's upcoming All Regional Games stadium concert.

His ex, Vanessa, on the other hand, joined several personalities to promote ticket sales for an upcoming movie on July 5.

A video of Vanessa Nicole addressing her ex's presence in Kumasi amid their ongoing feud has stirred a frenzy online.

Funny Face meets Vanessa
Vanessa Nicole and his ex Photo source: Facebook/FunnyFacefans
Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole snubs blogger

Ghanaian blogger behind the Poleeno Multimedia platform tried to ooze a response from Vanessa Nicole about Funny Face's presence in Kumasi.

Read also

Chef Smith: Video of con GWR record breaker jamming to Defe Defe stirs up Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Vanessa turned the blogger down on several attempts during the activation for Agya Koo's Red Kingdom movie.

Eventually, Vanessa gave in, letting out a cheeky reply about Funny Face's constant rants, which has become his only way to get back at her.

Vanessa Nicole's composed response has sparked a lot of mixed reactions online from fans.

Fans react to Vanessa's response

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa's response about Funny Face's presence in Kumasi.

Adusi_poku123 said:

correct vannessa for 100 points

abigailselorm485 wrote:

I LOVE HER

dejoyofficial commented:

aggressive answers

Slick Okson noted:

This guy ankasa for go learn job…tweaaa …so naaa Baffour Gyan give am … now this lady too

Anny Anita1 quizzed

Ah why are some people stressing Vannesa

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown: Baby Maxin changes her mum's mood with heartwarming beauty compliment

Maame_abenaa remarked:

funny will cry more after seeing this video

Vanessa Nicole speaks about her issues with Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, had publicly shared her side of the story for the first time in a video, addressing issues between her and the comedian

Vanessa's response comes in response to Funny Face's recent barrage of social media rants. The comedian has been openly critical of Vanessa, alleging that she has been preventing him from seeing his children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel