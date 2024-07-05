Vanessa Nicole: Funny Face's Ex Brushes Off Prying Questions About Her Past
- Funny Face's ex Vanessa Nicole was among several Kuamwood personalities who recently stormed the streets of Kumasi
- A blogger bombarded Vanessa with questions about her ex's presence in Kumasi during the activation
- Vanessa's response to the blogger's query has sparked mixed reactions on social media
Funny Face is currently in Kumasi whipping up support for Asamoah Gyan's upcoming All Regional Games stadium concert.
His ex, Vanessa, on the other hand, joined several personalities to promote ticket sales for an upcoming movie on July 5.
A video of Vanessa Nicole addressing her ex's presence in Kumasi amid their ongoing feud has stirred a frenzy online.
Vanessa Nicole snubs blogger
Ghanaian blogger behind the Poleeno Multimedia platform tried to ooze a response from Vanessa Nicole about Funny Face's presence in Kumasi.
Vanessa turned the blogger down on several attempts during the activation for Agya Koo's Red Kingdom movie.
Eventually, Vanessa gave in, letting out a cheeky reply about Funny Face's constant rants, which has become his only way to get back at her.
Vanessa Nicole's composed response has sparked a lot of mixed reactions online from fans.
Fans react to Vanessa's response
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa's response about Funny Face's presence in Kumasi.
Adusi_poku123 said:
correct vannessa for 100 points
abigailselorm485 wrote:
I LOVE HER
dejoyofficial commented:
aggressive answers
Slick Okson noted:
This guy ankasa for go learn job…tweaaa …so naaa Baffour Gyan give am … now this lady too
Anny Anita1 quizzed
Ah why are some people stressing Vannesa
Maame_abenaa remarked:
funny will cry more after seeing this video
Vanessa Nicole speaks about her issues with Funny Face
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, had publicly shared her side of the story for the first time in a video, addressing issues between her and the comedian
Vanessa's response comes in response to Funny Face's recent barrage of social media rants. The comedian has been openly critical of Vanessa, alleging that she has been preventing him from seeing his children.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh