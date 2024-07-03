Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Ronaldo weeping after his penalty miss against Slovenia in the ongoing Euro 2024

The former Black Stars captain, in a discussion on Wontumi TV, compared Ronaldo's miss to his infamous World Cup Quater Final miss against Uruguay in 2010

Gyan said situations like that were part of football, adding that Ronaldo's miss did not harm the team as they eventually qualified for the quarter-final of the competition

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan discussed Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's sadness after missing a crucial penalty against Slovenia in extra time on Wontumi TV.

Asamoah Gyan compared Ronaldo's miss to his own experience in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay. In that match, Gyan missed a decisive penalty in the dying minutes of the game, which could have sent Ghana to the semi-finals.

Gyan emphasized that such moments are part of football. He mentioned that it was a tight spot to be in, but it builds character. In Ronaldo's case, the penalty miss did not prevent Portugal from advancing, as they triumphed with a 3-0 victory in the penalty shootout.

Asamoah Gyan's assessment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nextpage said:

Baby jet, forget about everybody... you are the greatest of all time in Ghana football

Chief commented:

I cried so loud yesterday bhur God didn’t shame me❤️CR7

nanaquame8114 said:

the love i have for Asamoah Gyan is still deep

Prince_godsway said:

Same thing happened to Sadio Mane but they won after the penalty shootout

awuniemmanuel42 wrote:

but missing a penalty is not a mistake is hard luck.

Mohammed Kudus wins award

In another sports story, Mohammed Kudus has been honoured as the Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive time at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

The West Ham United midfielder defeated Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukarai, and Iñaki Williams to win the top award.

The 23-year-old has also been a vital member of the Black Stars, making waves in the Côte d'Ivoire-hosted 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

