Ghanaian comedian Eyiram has shared a hilarious video on TikTok, expressing regret over a photo he took with Chef Smith's fraudulent Guinness World Record certificate.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Eyiram posing with the certificate during a press conference where Chef Smith announced himself as a world record breaker.

The incident took place on June 2, 2024, when Chef Smith held a press conference to proclaim himself the holder of the Longest Cooking Marathon record.

He proudly displayed a certificate from Guinness World Records, which was later exposed as a fake. After further enquiry, GWR confirmed to YEN.com.gh that the chef had not applied to attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon, adding that the certificate was not from them.

In the video's comments section, many Ghanaians joined in the laughter, finding the turn of events highly amusing.

Eyirams video gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Arkhøusa Kesewâa said:

@Quecyofficial ✪ come and see what chefs Smith has done to our brother

Lizzy_Krofah commented:

Tema people will come and support you ai

Kelvin Kojo Kafui Kwawukume said:

your matter pain me pass Chef smith in own sef

NANA ADWOA ADEPA commented:

Chef Smith wotrisu wati

Chef Smith's assistant denies him

In a related story, Chef Smith's assistant apologised to Ghanaians after it became public knowledge that the chef faked his Guinness World Record certificate.

Earlier this week, Chef Smith held a press conference to announce himself as the current record holder for the Longest Cooking Marathon, flaunting a certificate that turned out to be fake.

In a Facebook post, Leticia apologised for her involvement in the cooking marathon and denied knowing the chef's fraudulent intentions.

