Ghanaian TikToker, Time GH, remade Chef Smith's interview with seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere after he swindled Ghanaians with a fake Guinness World Record attempt and title

In the video, Time GH shared his views on how Chef Smith should have answered the questions in the exclusive GHOne TV interview

Many people noted that the video was how they had wanted Chef Smith to answer the questions

A Ghanaian TikToker known as Time GH made a video remaking the interview of Chef Smith with seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV.

The interview focused on how Chef Smith swindled Ghanaians into believing he attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon cooking and even held a press conference weeks later declaring himself as the title holder.

Serwaa Amihere (left) and Chef Smith (right) in photos. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @chefsmithghana

Source: Instagram

TikToker recreated Chef Smith's interview with Serwaa Amihere

In the part of the interview where Serwaa Amihere asked Chef Smith why he started his cook-a-thon despite not applying to the Guinness World Record, Time GH references the Henry Fitz scandal.

Time GH went on to insinuate that Chef Smith should have asked Miss Amihere about the Henry Fitz scandal and that when it was her turn, the only thing she did was write an apology letter.

"Mr producer who brought me in front of here? I thought Nana Aba was coming to interview me and not her. I don't understand. This thing, I just need to write a simple apology letter, and I am done," Time GH said.

Speaking about the video of Chef Smith crying bitterly in a viral video, pleading for forgiveness from Ghanaians for defrauding them, Time GH said the Ghanaian chef should have responded by saying,

"I was not crying because I have regretted. I was crying because the one who interviewed me, when it was her turn, she wrote an apology letter."

In the same video, TikToker Time GH said that Chef Smith should have lashed out at the media for rushing to cover his record-holder announcement without verifying the information.

Below is a video of a Ghanaian TikToker remaking Chef Smith's interview with Serwaa Amihere.

Reactions to the video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as people talked about how well Time GH executed the task.

Others also stated that the way Time GH answered the questions posed to Chef Smith by Serwaa Amihere was how they expected him to answer during the interview.

Below are the views of Ghanaians:

Anobea said:

Chef Smith should have said this

Mimi Bakes said:

Trust me this has crossed all our minds

Reeda said:

In fact you've spoken on behalf of all Ghanaians Mo

NaNa Kwesi ♠️ said:

Finally someone has said my mind God

AGUDIE said:

What’s wrong of interview him masa masa masa sleep

user4161326980045 said:

You have said what's on my mind. She was the wrong person to interview him.

"I need help": Chef Smith cried for psychological support after cook-a-thon scam

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith appealing for psychological support has surfaced on social media.

In an interview, Chef Smith told Serwaa Amihere that he needed psychological following his cook-a-thon scam.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some calling him out and others sympathising with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh