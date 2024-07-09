Ghanaian musician Gambo's Drip Remix hit the one million mark in eight days after it was posted on YouTube on June 28, 2024

The song featured Ghanaian rapper Edem and American rapper Jim Jones

Many people shared diverse opinions on the views garnered, while others shared positive reviews about the music video

Ghanaian musician Gambo earned praise from Ghanaians after the remix of his song, Drip, which hit the one million milestone in eight days.

Gambo's Drip song hit one million views

On his verified Instagram page, Gambo's publicist and blogger, GH Kwaku, shared a screenshot of the video on YouTube.

The Blackson Management signee's video was posted on YouTube on June 28, 2024, and reached the one million mark in eight days.

The song, originally released three years ago on February 26, 2021, only featured Ghanaian rapper Edem. However, the remix features American rapper Jim Jones.

Below is a post announcing the streaming numbers of Gambo's Drip Remix.

Reactions to Gambo's song hitting one million views on YouTube

Many people in the comment section congratulated Gambo for the incredible milestone, as they shared positive reviews of the music video.

Others were also in disbelief, wondering how he garnered that many views in such a short period of time.

Below are the reactions of fans to the music video:

@billiondollarambition said:

This is history️ big respect to Capo for linking with Afrika, especially Ghana RIP Kwame Nkrumah

@djclashdjclash said:

Any ewe or Ghanaian here let me see your reaction if you really love gogetdem

@3rdeyestudios739 said:

How them get OG Jim Jones on this one. This be hard

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians under the Instagram post:

stoneypapaa said:

The American pop star gave you guys the numbers

elorm_online said:

A boosted views too you people dey celebrate? Ohh

fisha.house said:

All be google ads

samken_ansong said:

good one for the brother. boy taya

khalifymapant said:

Them buy the views apuuu

_sahuss_wds said:

The views will increase more because people will go and confirm

Below is the official music video of Gambo's Drip Remix.

