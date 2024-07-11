Shatta Wale's baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Michy, has shared a video of her son, Majesty, dancing on social media

Majesty is seen making some funny dance moves as his mother, Michy, cheers for him

Many people have reacted to the video, with some saying he was behaving just like his father

Majesty, the son of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his baby mama, Michy, got social media users bursting into laughter with a video of himself dancing.

Majesty shows off funny dance moves

In a video shared by Michy on Instagram, Majesty is seen displaying funny dance moves in front of his mother in a room.

Majesty, spotting a white tuxedo, black trousers, black leather booths and dark sunglasses, looked visibly excited as he showed off one of his many talents.

Shatta Wale's son danced energetically to the Tshwala Bam remix, with his mother, Michy, cheering him on as she recorded the video.

Michy shared the video with the caption:

"Almost Birthday Boy @hrhalexandermajesty says I should tell ALL GH DANCERS that ………… He’s still their DADZZZYY!"

To Majesty, he was making serious moves, but the video got many people on social media bursting into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Majesty dancing

The video has triggered many reactions with some saying Majesty behaves just like his father. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@iam_mrgroushauh commented:

"He no know dance just like his fada. Crab no dey born bird ampa"

@billzbrown_0i commented:

"The little is dancing just like the father Eeii, "jnr" wale you did it all son❤️"❤️❤️"

@ashbiryregina commented:

"Majesty must you dance like your daddy? same moves ohh❤️"

@nhyirabanana_adwoa commented:

"Daddy’s photocopy eeeii. Happy birthday in advance to you Son of a King"

@ebi_time_8 commented:

"Upcoming SM Boss"

@eugene_mint commented:

"Daddy photocopy"

@amasekum commented:

"In advance to him but I think our Birthday boy needs to be in @dancegodlloyd group for dancing class paaaaaaa"

Majesty aces spelling bee drills, Shatta Michy beams with pride

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, in a video, eight-year-old Majesty dared to spell the longest word in the dictionary, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, seamlessly in one take.

Michy, who shared the video on her Instagram page, asked fans' opinions about the young boy's spelling skills.

